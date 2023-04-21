10 members of a KZN family have were killed in a mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, 21 April

Ward councillor Mabhungu Mkhize said the comunity had never experienced violent crime to this extent of mass murder

The KwaZulu-Natal mass shooting bring the total number of people dead in unrelated incidents in 24 hours to 14

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by yet another mass shooting after a family of 10 was gunned down in their home on Friday, 21 April.

Eight women and two men from the same family were killed in a mass shooting in KZN. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Eight women and two men were killed by a group of armed men who stormed the family property in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg. The mass shooting took place at around 4am.

Ward councillor Mabhungu Mkhize visited the scene of the mass killing and said the community is in shock. Mkhize added that there had been violent crimes in the area; however, nothing as bad as this mass murder, TimesLIVE reported.

Mkhize said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“This is not different from a massacre. We had a mass shooting last year, but four people were killed. This is shocking. I am also going to call family members to see how we can assist them.”

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called on the police to bring the suspects to justice as swiftly as possible. Dube-Ncube condemned the "callous and cold-blooded murder" of the KZN family, EWN reported.

The mass shooting brings the number of people killed across KZN in separate incidents in under 24 hours up to 14.

On Thursday, 20 April, four men were shot dead in KwaMashu B section when armed men allegedly entered the room they were sitting in and opened fire.

South Africans shocked by the KZN mass shooting

Below are some reactions:

Owen Chipen said:

"Unfortunately, all these cases are piling up without the culprits being arrested."

Elize Van Der Merwe complained:

"South Africa is a real gangster's paradise."

Letlhogonolo Mose exclaimed:

"Iyooh! No way, guys!"

Claudette Blankenberg

"Jirra... Every day?!"

Dianne Shean claimed:

"No hope here."

Paul Motaung added:

"Province of death. These people are trigger-happy hey."

10-year-old student shot during assassination of taxi owner outside school premises in Durban, SA horrified

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 10-year-old student was shot and wounded on Wednesday outside Lotusville Primary School in Verulam, Durban. The student got caught in the crossfire during the assassination of a taxi owner.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was alerted to the incident by residents, teachers and people who witnessed the rapid gunfire aimed at a Toyota Hilux bakkie, reported TimesLIVE.

Available Rusa officers were sent to the scene and found the Toyota Hilux around 2:20pm parked next to the school punctured with bullet holes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News