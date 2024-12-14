Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to experience heavy showers on 15 December 2024

The weather forecast for Sunday revealed that although rain is expected nationwide, these provinces will experience the most rainfall

South Africans welcomed the rain, and many believed that it would provide respite from the hot weather

GAUTENG—On 15 December 2024, Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Free State will experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

According to The South African, Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated thunderstorms and rainfall in the northern parts of the province. Mpumalanga will start cloudy with a drizzle and experience afternoon thundershowers in the highveld. The Free State will experience fine, windy conditions accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall.

The Western Cape will experience cloudy conditions in the southern regions, with rainfall in the south and southwest. KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with thunderstorms and rainfall in the south and south-western parts. The province experienced severe thunderstorms and rainfall on 4 December.

Heatwave strikes the country

South Africa is experiencing a heatwave expected to last until next week. Temperatures could reach 40 degrees, and South Africans have been cautioned to remain hydrated as temperatures soar.

SA discusses the weather

South Africans on Facebook shared their experiences with the recent weather.

Rudy Smilely Mzala said:

"It must rain heavily at the FNB stadium."

Gerard Hellings said:

"It's raining heavily at Wanderers. Cricket has been delayed."

Mary-ann Kruger said:

"Secunda has been hit."

Sue Visser said:

"It's high time. We had more than enough of the heatwave."

Bredean Boer said:

"Thank you for the rain."

