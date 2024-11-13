Floods Batter Polokwane, More Severe Rain Expected in Parts of South Africa
- The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings that the country will experience thunderstorms
- Thunderstorms are expected in different parts of the country, including Mpumalanga and Limpopo
- Residents in Polokwane recently experienced flooding, and South Africans were concerned about the increased incidents of localized flooding
POLOKWANE — Parts of South Africa are expected to experience thunderstorms and rainfall, including Limpopo, which recently experienced flooding as a result of the heavy rains.
Rain expected nationwide
According to The South African, parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North Weast, and the Free State are expected to experience isolated thunderstorms. Limpopo will also have isolated thunderstorms and rainfall in different parts of the province.
Polokwane floods
The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for rain in Limpopo, which led to flooding in Polokwane. The floods were severe and hampered motorists' ability to drive around the city. Videos of the flooding were also shared.
South Africans discuss weather patterns
Netizens on Facebook entertained conspiracy theories about the recent weather patterns.
Mayford Shaya said:
"Now I'm starting to believe Brother Enigma."
Isaac Mashego said:
"Impact of global warming."
Alton Small said:
"Man must carry on inducing rain clouds, confusing weather patterns."
Modi Qho said:
"God is closer."
Sphesihle Zwane said:
"I guess God is punishing Limpopians for the human sacrifices they make, and now he's wiping them with the floods."
Nkululeko Mfono said:
"Whichever seal has been a problem now. Jesus, come back. We are ready."
Kingsley Parton said:
"Globalwarming. Soon Russia will experience drought and be a desert."
Rhino Kruger said:
"Global warming and more disaster coming."
Pietermaritzburg opposition concerned about infrastructure
In a related article, Briefly News reported opposition parties in Pietermaritzburg called for the local government to maintain the poor infrastructure.
This was after the recent rains that the city experienced, which caused flooding and damaged a primary school roof and a hospital section. The ACDP and the IFP blamed the ageing infrastructure for the flooding.
