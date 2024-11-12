The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Inkatha Freedom Party in Pietermaritzburg lamented the condition of the municipality's infrastructure

This was after heavy rains damaged the roof of a school and a part of a hospital recently

The parties spoke to Briefly News and called for the local government to maintain roads and stormwater drains

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The Msunduzi Municipality opposition urges the government to fix the infrastructure to avoid rain damage. Image: Gerald French

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG, KZN—The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Inkatha Freedom Party have called on the local government to maintain infrastructure to prevent further damage from severe weather in the future.

Municipality struggles with infrastructure

Speaking to Briefly News, the ACDP and IFP in Msunduzi Municipality lamented the condition of the roads, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure in the municipality. Heavy rainfall in the area damaged a primary school's roof and a hospital's section.

ACDP councillor Niemand Reinus said the party is concerned about the City's poor infrastructure maintenance. He attributed the lack of maintenance to a lack of funds and the administration's poor performance regarding infrastructure upkeep, including stormwater drains.

"We are not prepared for major disasters. The required equipment is lacking and existing old equipment has not been maintained."

He added that Msunduzi has been under administration for six years because of financial misconduct. The IFP's Dennis Ntombela shared the same sentiments. He remarked that the infrastructure is old, and stormwater drains cause flooding.

What are the solutions?

Ntombela said early warnings about climate change and revisiting the ageing infrastructure would help prepare for heavy rainfall. Reinus told Briefly News that the City's finances must be managed. He mentioned that the City is owed more than R billion, and the unpaid electricity and water costs R3 million per day.

"Eskom and Umngeni Water is owed R2 billion. The ACDP calls for immediate intervention by the provincial and national COGTA, which will ensure that we are prepared for any disaster and prevent the further destruction of our assets and loss of life," he said.

3000 displaced in Nelson Mandela Bay

In a related article, Briefly News reported that heavy rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay left 3000 homeless.

Over 20 community halls were activated after the storms caused massive infrastructure damage, which led to road closures in parts of NMB.

