The KwaZulu-Natal province experienced heavy rainfall, which caused havoc, especially in Pietermaritzburg

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow4 warning for the province and the Eastern Cape

It destroyed infrastructure in Pietermaritzburg, including a primary school roof and some parts of the Edendale Hospital

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL — The severe rain and thunderstorms the South African Weather Service warned would hit KwaZulu-Natal and have damaged infrastructure.

School, hospital affected by rains

According to SABC News, SAWS issued a yellow level 4 warning for parts of the province and the Eastern Cape. The province is expected to experience severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall. SAWS also warned that the severe weather patterns would result in travel disruptions, affect informal settlements, and damage infrastructure.

The administration building's roof at Ashdown Primary School was blown off, causing flooding. Sections of Edendale Hospital have also been affected by the severe rainfall.

South Africans worried

Netizens on Facebook were concerned about the residents living in the area that the heavy rainfalls affected.

Motho Motho said:

"We will keep them in our prayers. Let's stop littering, and respect our soil and nature to prevent this. As I'm speaking, hail destroyed my house's windows."

Victor Mabsa Mk said:

"It's sad because people didn't get help from the previous storm. The KZN government officials eat money."

Bradley Williams said:

"Weather modification is absolutely real, and the proof exists. There are quite a number of registered patents for all the ways to pull this off."

Kena Mogotsi said:

"KZN needs prayers."

Joy Joy said:

"We need that rain here in Gauteng."

