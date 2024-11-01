Eskom's recent report revealed that the state-owned entity has enough electricity for the country to last half a decade

The report also said the generation capacity is enough to meet the demands of an anticipated 2.6% economic growth required

South Africans were stunned that Eskom has generational capacity, and many questioned where it came from

For seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, covered current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment.

SA was stunned that Eskom has half a decade of electricity capacity. Images: Olympia De Maismont/AFP via Getty Images and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A new report Eskom recently released revealed that the state utility has enough electricity for the next five years.

Eskom ready for economic growth

According to IOL, the state-owned enterprise is ready for the country's projected 2.6% economic growth in the next few years. The report said that Eskom needs to have an availability factor of 63% to prevent loadshedding, and anything under that 50% would plunge the country back into loadshedding.

South Africans have questions

Netizens on Facebook were fuming when they learned that Eskom has generational capacity for half a decade.

Adrian Snyman said:

"All of a sudden. So last year, what was happening?"

Bronze Medalist said:

"I put it to you: nothing is wrong with Eskom."

Ingrid Hammond Wyngaard said:

"This electricity saga is becoming a joke."

Leonard Paul Van Tonder said:

"There you have it. Loadshedding was a consequence of the scale of looting taking place when De Ruyter blew the whistle on the thieving politicians killing the economy it reluctantly changed."

Andy Wixinger said:

"Thanks to everyone and many businesses who went solar and took the strain off the Eskom grid."

Siyabonga McDeli said:

"It's a miracle. Loadshedding was created."

Craig Sacke said:

"That's what happens when we are forced to pay insane increases every year."

Eskom celebrated 163 days without loadshedding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom celebrated 163 days without loadshedding on 7 September 2024.

Eskom also revealed that it saved R12 billion on diesel between April and September, but netizens accused it of lying. Some pointed to load reduction as proof of the lie they accused Eskom of.

