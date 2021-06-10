President Ramaphosa Announces Strategy to Tackle Electricity Issues Head On

- President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Nation to address the steps and processes currently being implemented by the ANC in order to end load shedding in South Africa

- The latest amendment despite excusing generation projects up to 100 MW in size from the NERSA licensing requirement will still require projects to meet the requirements of compliance.

- Municipalities while still being required to meet all the legal requirements will remain in control of the approval or rejection of grid connections to the network.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has started the process that the ANC will follow to finalise load shedding in South Africa. Following a statement made on Thursday Ramaphosa confirmed that this will include the amendment of schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to increase the NERSA licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 MW to 100 MW.

Ramaphosa stated that the amended regulations will excuse generation projects up to 100 MW in size from the NERSA licensing requirement, despite being connected to the grid. Resulting in the termination of major hurdles to investment in embedded generation projects.

Generation projects are still required to obtain a grid connection permit identifying that they meet all of the requirements for grid compliance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the steps his government will take to ensure the end of load shedding in South Africa. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Municipalities will still have the power to approve grid connection applications in their networks. They will also be required to go through an Environmental Impact Assessment and all other requirements of existing legislation.

Following reports by BusinessTech Ramaphosa emphasised that one of the key crisis that needs to be targeted is the country’s energy supply shortfall emphasising that energy security been highlighted as one of the priority interventions in our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa shared his views that the ability to address the energy crisis quickly and fully will be a key factor in determining the time the economy takes to recovery. Ramaphosa continued by reassuring South Africans that Eskom is working hard to tackle the issues at its power stations as well as its debt burden and finalise its restructuring process.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Eskom

Previously, Briefly News reported that angry residents of Soweto have taken their grievances directly to Eskom. Videos have been posted to social media of angry Sowetans protesting against the township's continuous power cuts outside Megawatt Park.

According to eNCA some residents claim that the outages that plague Soweto are not related to the planned loadshedding implemented by Eskom.

Stage 4

On Wednesday, Eskom implemented Stage 4 power cuts which left people without power between 2pm and 10pm.

This was necessary after the power utility lost generational capacity at Kusile and other power plants.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za