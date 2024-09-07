Eskom have marked 163 days since they implemented load shedding across the country

The power utility has been able to save billions on diesel usage as compared to last year

South Africans are not thrilled with Eskom's announcement, accusing them of lying

Eskom is celebrating reaching a major milestone, but not everyone is convinced with their words.

The power utility has marked 163 days since load shedding was suspended and also experienced its first winter without load shedding since 2018.

South Africans are not impressed with Eskom's statement celebrating the fact that load shedding has not been implemented in 163 days. Image: AJ Paulsen.

Source: Getty Images

Eskom saves billions on diesel expenditure

In an official statement, Eskom boasted about keeping the lights on and reducing the amount of funds used on diesel.

Between April and September, the power utility saved over R12 billion on diesel compared to the same period last year.

Load reduction remains a thing

While it has been almost six months since load shedding has been implemented, load reduction has been used in certain parts of the country.

The method is used to focus on areas with high electricity usage so that the whole country doesn’t suffer.

Eskom’s statement doesn’t convince South Africans

Despite Eskom’s seemingly impressive achievement, Mzansi isn’t ready to celebrate just yet. Many who took to social media claimed that load reduction was just load shedding in disguise and that the power utility was lying to make themselves look good.

Here's what citizens had to say:

@ColeNitro:

“Don't lie. Load reduction is load shedding.”

@Baps_Deejay:

“Okay mara Limpopo load reduction?”

@Mfanyanah:

“Lies, lies, sies. There's load shedding across the country! Wonder who supplies the diesel.”

@Philly55922942:

“Stop lying to the nation. Load shedding is only suspended because you have been subjecting black poor people to load reduction every day for five hours even when they buy electricity.”

@DreamerSib:

“Because responsibility has been shifted to municipalities in the name of load reduction. It is really unfair to speak about load shedding without load reduction, which is two sides of the same coin.”

@b_lloydmkhize

“Stop the load reduction nonsense in the townships.”

Eskom proposes tariff increase in Midvaal

Many around the country have complained about the high price of electricity, and the people of Midvaal have it worse.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa and Eskom recently proposed a 40% tariff increase for the area.

The proposal was met with fierce criticism from residents of the area, with the mayor saying it would cripple consumers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News