Two Limpopo officers are in hot water for seemingly using the state vehicle to help promote a vendor's business

In a now-viral video, police can be seen accepting a drink from the vendor before sounding the siren for him

Earlier this month, an officer in Gauteng landed in trouble for allowing a vendor to use the police van to sell herbs

LIMPOPO - Are South African police abusing their power, or are they just doing a good deed?

That’s the question being raised after a video surfaced of Limpopo police officers seemingly helping to promote a business in the Vhembe District.

Two Limpopo officers are in trouble for seemingly accepting a drink from a vendor in exchange for helping promote his business with the police siren. Image: @chisole_achi_nuka.

In the video posted to TikTok, the officers can be seen accepting drinks from a vendor carrying around a bottle with a brown liquid inside.

Officers sound siren to promote business

After laughing and joking with the officers, the man asks them to sound the police siren before they leave.

The video has become quite the talking point, and the two officers are being investigated.

Police help promote traditional herbs

The incident is also the second time SAPS members have been investigated for misusing state vehicles to promote businesses.

Earlier in the month, an officer in Gauteng found himself in hot water after he allowed a civilian to use the state vehicle to promote his traditional herbs.

A video of that incident was also captured. It showed the man advertising his special on herbs while the officer sounded the siren to attract more customers.

Mzansi divided over police officers’ actions

The latest video has caused quite a stir since going viral on TikTok, but netizens aren’t in agreement over whether the police were wrong.

@tiyani024 sided with the officers:

“I don't see anything wrong here because police are human beings. They must recharge their selves.” 🥰🥰👍

@user69361538011732 echoed those sentiments:

“Police work hand in hand with the community, so why should we not interact with them?”

@mdenisto2 understood both sides of the argument:

“Of course there is nothing wrong, but playing with the siren…this is not a hooter.”

@terry07gp_ criticised officers for their priorities:

“They'll ignore crime around Gauteng, KZN and Eastern Cape, then focus on this. Ayyy.”

@vonganihlungwani85 warned police against doing things when there was always someone filming:

“South Africa is now full of cameras. You dance with someone at the tavern and your kids and wife are going to find your videos.”

@chueneramaru expressed his disbelief:

“South African police sometimes.”😔

Officers criticised for arresting vendor

While some police officers are friendly with vendors, others are serious about enforcing by-laws.

Briefly News reported that Johannesburg Metro Police officers were criticised for trying to arrest a vendor.

In a viral video, the officer can be seen trying to confiscate the woman’s goods while she begs for mercy.

