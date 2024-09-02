A Polo driver has left South Africans in stitches after finding an inventive way to avoid paying toll fees

Some citizens have poked fun at Polo drivers in general for the driver's hilarious antics at the tollgate

With tollgate fees being notoriously expensive in some parts of the country, some sympathised with the driver

There’s never a dull moment on South Africa’s roads.

Dashboard cameras across the nation have caught some truly hilarious moments on the country’s roads, and it’s now a Polo driver who has left netizens in stitches.

A Polo driver has got social media users taking notes after finding a hilarious and inventive way to avoid paying for passing through a tollgate.

In a video shared to popular social media app, TikTok, the Polo driver can be seen using an inventive way to avoid paying at a toll gate.

The driver, who was behind a truck when entering the toll gates, stuck closely behind the heavy-duty vehicle and drove through before the boom barrier lowered after the truck left.

Toll fees are no joke for some

After the saga that was e-tolls, South Africans are not fans of having to pay toll fees for using the country’s roads.

Earlier this year, one motorist complained about the price of some tollgates, focusing Machado Plaza in Mpumalanga.

The motorist was stunned when he was asked to fork out R118 to pass through.

Hilarious commentary gets users laughing

While the driver’s antics were hilarious on its own, the commentary in the video had many in stitches.

The motorist capturing the incident on camera can be heard repeating that he was recording because he knew what would happen.

@mlindos00 made fun of it, saying:

“You are recording, but the Polo is gone.”

Mzansi pokes fun at Polo drivers

Social media also couldn’t get over the Polo driver’s antics, with many poking fun at Polo owners in general.

@mabhirie said:

“Speechless with Polo drivers. Every time it must be a Polo.”

@neonnini_ echoed those statements, saying:

“Polo drivers are something else.”

While @tshepoleaka10 focused on Polo drivers from a specific area of the country.

“Only Polos from Soshanguve can do this.”

One user chose to focus on the price of the toll instead, as compared to the cost of a fine for the crime.

@mkarl296 said:

“You will find the tollgate was around R20, but now he has to pay more than R5000 for the fine.”

Others sympathised with the driver, saying that tolls were expensive and they were also guilty of that.

@xboneloinkosanaya joked:

“Man, I do this from Limpopo to KZN. These things are expensive.😂”

Toyota hijacked at a tollgate

South Africa’s tollgates can be a source of entertainment, but it can also be a place of terror.

Briefly News previously reported about how criminals used the area to hijack vehicles.

A viral video showcaust how brazen criminals could be when motorists stopped at the tollgates.

