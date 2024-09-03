A Venda gentleman hilariously advertised his business in police van with officers present

The guy said they were selling a 'go down' herb which sent people into a laughing mode

The online community took to the comments and made jokes about the whole situation

A man hilariously advertised his business while in a police van. Images: @MDN News/ X, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

South African people are not serious. A man hilariously sold a "magic potion" from a police van.

In an X video by MDN News, the gentleman is seen inside a police van, hanging by the window as he advertised his business. The gentleman was not arrested, he was just being a funny hustler.

At some point, the officers switched on the siren to give the guy's selling antics a bit of entertaining and attractive energy.

One X user revealed that the police responded to the situation, saying they do not promote the use of state vehicles for intended uses. The statement posted by the user said that the officer responsible faced consequences.

Man advertise business in police van

TikTok users laugh at the video

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding it hilariously funny.

@TwaRSA26 laughed:

"Hendaa...It's a Go down herb."

@Zweli_Thixo said:

"He probably gave some to fellow prisoners too, the guards are not safe. 😭"

@The_A_Wagon expressed:

"There's a shortage of van when the community reports issues of crime and abuse."

@__ThapeloM asked:

"What kind of business marketing is these?"

@DollyBy2 was entertained:

"Just a police friend, come to support the business during lunch time! 😅🤣🤣"

@InspiryDay expressed:

"Wild asf."

@chief_musa97008 commented:

"South Africa is a movie happening."

@dotseventeen said:

"He needs to be tracked down and arrested with immediate effect, people do not recognize and respect our law."

Police officers push stuck van in Eastern Cape

In another story, Briefly News reported about Eastern Cape officers that were spotted pushing a police van.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @qayiya.ndaku, a police van in uQumbu is seen having a problem. Three police officers are pushing it to jumpstart the engine. People were moving around the busy town as if what they were seeing was a normal thing. It is not clear what was wrong with the police vehicle but in the end, the car started.

