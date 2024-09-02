Two cousins end up arrested together when one of them thought she was saving the day

One lady was arrested and when her cousin went to the police station to get her, she was also put in handcuffs

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Cousins were arrested after a jail visit turned into an arrest. Images: @David Talukdar, @The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A video of two cousins in handcuffs has made rounds on social media. Netizens laugh.

According to @dmeanor_lashstudio, her little cousin got into trouble. She was arrested. Being the loving member that she is, the TikTok user went to jail to try and find out what was going on with her cousin.

As the police were processing information they noticed that the TikTok user had a warrant of arrest that was issued two years ago and didn't catch up with her. They put both ladies in handcuffs.

Cousins hilariously arrested

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over one million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mathena joked:

"Matching bracelets ✨."

@Camille Dhannyram could relate:

"I've found my people! I experienced this 3 times, just didn't have a companion 😭."

@Antigua asked:

"😂😂Now who’s gonna bail both of you out??"

@JustME was entertained:

"I watched this way too many times 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Bad girl_lacey commented:

"Nuh mi and my sis this when she go bail wi cuz and them lock her up and tell r fi tell mi to turn in mi self."

@LayloJPG shared:

"Same thing happened when I went to bail my brother out 🤣 they was booking him out and booking me in boy I was LIVID."

@Oniecia Chilcott said:

"😅😂 I love when I see my twins 😂😅 WE TAKE NOTHING SERIOUS 😂😅😂😅😂."

Man flees police custody while people are watching

In another story, Briefly News reported about a suspect who escaped from a police van while people were watching.

According to MDN News, the incident occurred in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. In the video, the police are parked on the street busy talking to an individual. A group of men came close to the van and one of them unlocked the door, resulting in the escape of the suspect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News