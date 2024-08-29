A young student hilariously thought she hid her academic stress very well but she was wrong

The young lady walked on campus with the utmost confidence until her friend pointed out her error

The online community reacted to the video, with many relating and finding the situation funny

A young lady was hilariously caught heavily by academic stress. Images: @phila_mzi/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films

Source: UGC

A video of a stressed student has made rounds on social media. The lady left netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @phila_mzi, a young woman is seen walking confidently on campus. In her mind she was doing the most, looking like a snack until her friend pointed out something that was out of the ordinary.

The young hun forgot to take off the bonnet and let her hair loose. As her friend pointed out the mistake, the girl was visibly shocked. Moments later, they laughed at the situation. The girlies blamed the situation on academics.

"Academic stress is gonna be the death us😅😅😭 Cabanga."

Student's stress shows itself

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the stressed student

The video gained over 30k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Ratang wrote:

"One time I went to campus with a G-string in my bag😂😭 I still don’t know how, saw it when I was taking out a laptop."

@KING shared:

"The outfit started making sense when she removed the bonnet😭."

@Bongiwe Vuma could relate:

"I had cornrows and went to campus with a light brown wig cap😔😔."

@kari was entertained:

"Lapho she was feeling herself 😂😂."

@Shonky Mekwa❤😘 commented:

"Chomi is me😭😭 yoh aowa guys sekolo😏."

@Ayanda Thwala said:

"It’s me last week. Work and academics."

Source: Briefly News