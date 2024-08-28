A young woman took to her TikTok account and showed off her stunning tiling skills

The lady tiled her home's living room, leaving it looking gorgeous with her impressive and neat work

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with positive messages

A young lady tiled her home's living room herself. Images: @avumile01/ TikTok, @avumile.malahle/ Instagram

A proud and hardworking woman showed off her skills. The lady put on her floor tiles.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @avumile01, she can be seen doing her own thing, she puts on floor tiles like a professional. It is not clear where she learned the skill but, the woman said she would never hire someone for something she could do.

"Andsadingi ukuqesha umntu for tiling, I can do it for myself♥️." (I don't need to hire anyone for tiling, I can do it myself)

Lady shows off tiling skills

Lady shows off finished product

Replying to a TikTok user who wanted to see the finished product, Avumile uploaded another video. Her work was impressive and clean. The tiles made the young lady's home living room bright. She definitely has every reason to be proud.

Netizens proud of woman doing her own tiling

The online community reacted to the woman's work, with many showering her with positive messages.

@sibankosi encouraged:

"Keep it up."

@Phelele24 shared:

"I have that tile combo and I told my self I will do it and I won't hire anyone all I need to know is what to mix and how."

@Zoelelwa zoe was proud:

"Confirmation for me💃💃 Saturday I am going for a tiling course 😀🥰 will be a tiler soon."

@Thembie. celebrated:

"My dear sister, a strong lady , woman , the most independent ever❤️💛💚♥️💙."🤍

Graduate makes bricks to support family

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Limpopo graduate who made bricks to support a family of seven.

Tshilate Pfunzo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Language Practice from the University of Venda and will soon graduate with her Postgraduate Certificate in Education. She was honoured in a post by African Media. The 23-year-old said that she decided to make bricks because she had an open space at home that could be used to run her small business.

