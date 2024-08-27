A school learner did not take kindly to a grown man winking at her

The confident girl addressed the man for his action, leaving many people proud of her actions

Social media users gave the learner compliments with many wishing all schoolgirls were just like her

A video of a fearless high school learner telling a man not to wink at her made it on social media receiving a lot of love from social media users who were proud of her.

The young TikTok user under the handle @marsi_i1 shared the video on her account.

Respect school kids

The learner was in a shop holding hot chips when the video was taken. In the video, she can be heard saying:

"You can not wink at a child wearing a school uniform, don't do that."

This girl is the future

After seeing the video, social media users were left proud of the young girl while others apologised for such an experience.

User @nape_98 felt proud, bragging:

"Masedi is me, I am Masedi! People thought I was aggressive for doing that & I still do that. When an older man 'Hello baby' I respond by saying 'Thobela Malome, ba tsoga ko gae(hello uncle are they ok at home)?' Ba bangwe ba kwata (others get angry)."

User @mihle.e_ shared:

"Masedi for president, please!!!! 😭😭😭."

User @sandra applauded the young lady for her bravery, commenting:

"Her parents are raising a whole queen. ngaze ngamthamda ❤❤❤❤❤❤."

User @Lungi noted:

"I'm so sorry that our kids have to be the rational adults. Kodwa well done my angel. You handled the situation well 👏."

User @sharonl220

"She didn't even stand on business, she sat on it! What a queen!💐💐."

