A high school learner named Mpumi Rakhudu inspired South Africans with his Afrikaans speech

He spoke about paradoxes and how he chose Afrikaans as his home language, even though his mother tongue is Setwana

People on the internet applauded the matriculant and saw him as a source of inspiration for the youth of the future

A high school pupil amazed people with his Afrikaans speech. Images: Nuusflits SA

Knowing more than one language opens doors to diverse cultures and improves communication and understanding. Although Afrikaans is not his first language, a high schooler showcased his linguistic skills with his speech in the language, inspiring unity and pride among South Africans.

Different language, similar views

Mpumi Rakhudu, a Grade 12 learner attending Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Pretoria, amazed local internet users with his Afrikaans oral, where his subject focused on paradoxes and his theme looked at Afrikaans being used as a secret weapon in the thick of life.

The young learner started his speech by referring to South African MMA Middleweight Champion Dricus 'Stillknocks' du Plessis and his winning match against America's Sean Strickland. He noted that although Dricus was number one in the world, he was number three in Brakpan. Quite paradoxical.

Mpumi continues in Afrikaans:

"Paradoxes make lives interesting. Seeing that we're speaking about paradoxes, here's one standing before you. Me. The boy from Mamelodi chose Afrikaans as his home language, even though his mother tongue is Setswana.

"If people ask me, 'Why Afrikaans?,' I'll smile like Stillknocks and say, 'Julle weet nie wat ek weet nie (You don't know what I know)."

The young man went on to say that Afrikaans lives in his brain, heart and hands.

Watch the video below:

Matriculant's speech amazes Mzansi

The video, which was reposted on the Facebook page Nuusflits SA, received thousands of comments and positive reactions from app users, many of whom speak the local language.

Mariaan Robbertse took to the comment section to say the following:

"Well done, young man. You gave me goosebumps from pride. May your path ahead be blessed. Your speech captivated to me the end. May Afrikaans live on in our youth."

An impressed Lindie Jonker Campher wrote:

"Wow, boy. This teacher wants to cry. Your speech was brilliant. You are an excellent speaker. You make me so proud of my language."

Anneke Bijkersma loved what they heard and said:

"Mpumi, your speech gave me hope for South Africa's future."

Joyce Kandjii said to the young man:

"Afrikaans is your mother tongue. You can't tell me otherwise. Beautiful."

Zendre van Eck gave props to Mpumi's parents, writing:

"Well done to the parents for raising such a champ! May we raise more of these young gentlemen."

Leonard Smallbones added positivity and said:

"May God's blessing rest upon this brilliant young man."

