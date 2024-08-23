South African mixed martial arts and Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is a man of many talents as he has a great voice too

The MMA fighter took part in a singing competition, flexing his golden voice on The Masked Singer SA , and spke about it in a podcast with American Nina Drama

Social media users took time to compliment the UFC fighter, hoping to hear more music from him in future

Reigning UFC champion Dricus du Plessis impressed many social media users after it came to light that his talent stretches far beyond the MMA ring, as he is gifted vocally too.

A video clip of Dircus visiting podcaster @ninadrama was shared on TikTok by the American beauty, where the middleweight champion from Pretoria spoke about his stint on The Masked Singer SA.

Dricus du Plessis' The Masked Singer SA appearance

During a sitdown with the UFC personality interviewer, Dricus told her that he was comfortable joining the celebrity competition as he thought had to wear a mask on stage the whole time.

It came as a shock when he later learned that after elimination, the person exiting has to sing in front of the crowd unmasked.

Watch the video below:

The man with the golden voice impresses netizens

The interview clip, which shows Dricus looking super relaxed after winning the UFC title, received a lot of comments from many social media users. Most had no clue that he participated in the second season of the singing competition, let alone that he could sing at all.

User @general.shadow.ji felt the champion was sabotaged in the competition, commenting:

"I think they purposely voted Dricus off to unmask him😂😂"

User @3xtrt2 seems to know the champ better, detailing:

"As far as I can remember, he had a band in high school and played electronic guitar."

User @jhanelle.castillo was amused, commenting:

"Dricus du Plessis can sing, lmao. Who knew the UFC champ could sing? Lol."

User @internet.tourist had a question and a suggestion, noting:

"Does he write his own music? He should write and sing his own walkout song to debut his track too."

User @jayobangz showed Dricus some love, adding:

"As an Izzy fan, Dricus actually deserves the respect that he doesn’t get 💯💯"

Dricus celebrates girlfriend's birthday in Australia

Previous Briefly News reported that Dircus and his girlfriend celebrated her 26th birthday in Australia just days after defeating Israel Adesanya.

The shared a picture with his lover eating ice cream on social media.

