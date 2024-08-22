Du Plessis Treats Girlfriend to Birthday Holiday Getaway After Beating Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis has moved on from his win over Israel Adesanya in the UFC Middleweight Championship fight at the RAC Arena

The South African MMA superstar has taken his girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, on a special birthday getaway in Australia

The 30-year-old shared a picture of him and his girlfriend enjoying a good time together on his Instagram page

After making him tap out in the fourth round, the South African fighter claimed a famous victory over the Nigerian-born MMA star.

The 30-year-old successfully defended the Middleweight belt for the first time and was the first UFC fighter to make Adesanya tap out.

Dricus Du Plessis fights Israel Adesanya in the Middleweight Championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis treats girlfriend to birthday holiday

Du Plessis joined the world to celebrate his girlfriend Vasti Spiller's birthday, and he took her on a holiday in Australia.

Spiller clocked 26 yesterday and made a post on her page celebrating her new age with a picture of her and a lovely caption.

"God has made the last 26 years of my life a story worth telling, and from the time you're born, you have no control; you can't choose your parents, and unless you're suicidal, you can't choose your death. The only thing you can do is choose the person you love, be kind to others, and make your brutally short stint on earth full of purpose," she said.

The UFC star also shared a picture of himself and his lover on his Instagram story, as they were spotted enjoying time together and eating ice cream.

Dricus Du Plessis and Vasti Spiller enjoy time together in Australia. Photo: dricusduplessis.

Source: Instagram

The Middleweight champion also posted that he enjoys fruit while he's on vacation.

How Adesanya made more money than Du Plessis at UFC 305

Briefly News earlier reported that Du Plessis made a hefty sum from the UFC 305, but it was smaller compared to what his opponent, Adesanya, reportedly made from the bout.

Du Plessis was expected to make more money than Adesanya from the fight, considering he won the bout and is the current champion in their weight class, but the reverse is the case.

