How much is Asmongold's net worth? Twitch, YouTube, and other ventures

Asmongold's net worth has become one of the most searched topics as one of the top Twitch streamers. Asmongold is known for his World of Warcraft gaming and commentary content. He boasts over 3.6 million followers on Twitch and 2 million on his Zackrawrr Twitch account.

Asmongold, a prominent gaming community figure, has captured millions' attention with his engaging World of Warcraft content. Known for his candid personality and deep gaming knowledge, he has built a substantial following on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Asmongold's profile summary

Full name Zachariah Hoyt Gender Male Date of birth June 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Florida, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Weight 78 kg (approx) Height 6 feet Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kaise Profession Streamer and content creator Social media X (Twitter), Twitch, YouTube

What is Asmongold's net worth?

According to PBC and KahawaTungu, Asmongold's net worth is $5 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his successful gaming and streaming career.

In one of his real talks on his YouTube channel, the Twitch streamer shed light on what it takes to be a successful streamer. He said;

You're never going to be able to convince people that streaming is a hard job because people don't understand what you need to do in order to be a successful as a streamer.

Asmongold's Twitch account

Asmongold is a Twitch streamer who began streaming in 2011, initially as a hobby, but took it seriously around 2014. His main account has over 3.6 million followers, making him one of the top Twitch streamers.

In recent months, he has shifted much of his streaming activity to his alternate channel, ZackRawrr, where he enjoys greater freedom in content creation without the pressure of monetization. On December 6, 2024, the account quickly amassed over 10,000 subscribers shortly after achieving partnership status with the Path of Exile 2 launch.

Asmongold's Twitch earnings

Twitch earnings include an estimated $3.50 in ad revenue for every 1000 views on the platform and around $2.50 for every active subscriber. Asmongold has over 38k active Twitch subscribers, approximating his average monthly salary from Twitch views to between $46,945 and $93,952 as of December 2024, as per Stream Charts.

Asmongold's YouTube account

The American streamer also owns a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares stream content (Highlights, Competitions, Reactions) with his audience. He boasts over 3.17 million subscribers and 3.06 billion views on the platform.

What is Asmongold's YouTube revenue?

The famous YouTuber earns between $0.01 and $0.03 per ad view, averaging around $0.18. According to VidIQ, Asmongold's salary from YouTube ranges between $3,083.03 and $9,249.08 as of December 2024.

Asmongold's real name and early life

Asmongold, whose real name is Zachariah Hoyt (age 34 years old as of 2024), was born in Florida in June 1990 but was raised in Austin, Texas.

Zach pursued a business degree and planned to pursue a law degree before dropping the plans to take care of his sick mom. Unfortunately, his mom succumbed to advanced COPD in October 2021, leading to his temporary hiatus from streaming.

Following his mom's death, the American streamer penned down an emotional message on his X. He said,

Earlier this week, my mom passed away. I'm honestly still in shock, it's hard to imagine that it's even real. I don't know if I'll ever be able to come to terms with it. She was my best friend and the light of my life. I'll love you, always and forever.

What companies does Asmongold own?

Asmongold is involved in several companies. These include;

He is the co-founder and co-owner of One True King (OTK), a streaming, gaming, and content-creation organization. He founded the company alongside popular streamers like Mizkif and Esfand in October 2020.

In August 2022, the Austin native founded Starforge Systems, a computer company that sells prebuilt gaming PCs, in collaboration with fellow streamer MoistCr1TiKaL.

During the June 2023 OTK Games Expo, Asmongold and other streaming stars founded Mad Mushroom, an Indie game publishing company. It aims to empower game developers by providing support and exposure through OTK's vast audience.

How much money does Asmongold make?

The popular American streamer earns an annual salary of approximately $2.5 million to $3 million. This comes from his various social media platforms. Asmongold's income also stems from lucrative sponsorships/brand deals with Mountain Dew, GameFue, and Chipotle.

What made Asmongold famous?

Asmongold, known as Zack, gained fame primarily through engaging streaming content centred around World of Warcraft (WoW). His streams feature gameplay, discussions, and reviews related to WoW, which resonates with viewers.

What games does Asmongold play?

Asmond is famous for playing World of Warcraft. He also plays Dark Souls, Lost Ark, Elden Ring, Dungeons & Dragons, and Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Trivia

Asmongold is a sensational gaming streamer from Austin, Texas, USA. Here are some fun facts about him;

Between August 2019 and October 2021, he made around $2.5 million from Twitch.

A friend introduced Asmongold to World of Warcraft at 16, sparking his passion for the game.

at 16, sparking his passion for the game. His first YouTube username was VertualExchange, which was later changed to Asmongold.

Asmongold has faced backlash for some of his comments, including a suspension from Twitch in October 2024.

Asmongold's net worth reflects his popularity as a streamer and his entrepreneurial spirit. By diversifying his income streams through various platforms and business ventures, he has become a multi-millionaire in gaming.

