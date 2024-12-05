Jason Weaver's net worth: Does he still earn from The Lion King?

Not many child stars manage to build successful careers into adulthood, but Jason Weaver is among the few exceptions. He gained recognition in the 1990s for his roles in The Jacksons, The Lion King, and Smart Guy. With over three decades of a thriving film and TV career, Jason Weaver's net worth has continued to grow.

Jason Weaver attends the 'Family Time' Season 3 wrap party on June 9, 2015, in Encino, California (L). Photo: Paul Archuleta/Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Weaver was born into a musical family in Chicago. His mother, Kitty Haywood, is a singer and a member of Kitty & the Haywoods, which backed renowned artists like Aretha Franklin. Kitty was instrumental in giving Jason a stable start in show business.

Jason Weaver's profile summary

Full name Jason Michael Weaver Nickname J. Weave Date of birth July 18, 1979 Age 45 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Myra Weaver Children Son Jaylen Parents Marilyn 'Kitty' Haywood, Robert Lincoln Weaver Profession Actor, singer, chef Years active 1990 to date Social media Instagram

What is Jason Weaver's net worth?

Jason Weaver is estimated to be worth $4 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has earned this wealth through a successful career in both acting and music.

What is Jason Weaver's salary?

Weaver's yearly salary is estimated to be around $500,000, while his monthly salary is around $40,000, according to MoneyInc. Jason was paid $80,000 for portraying Michael Jackson in the 1992 ABC mini-series The Jacksons: An American Dream.

For his prominent role as Young Simba's singing voice in The Lion King, he received $100,000 and royalties for a lifetime. Disney had initially offered him a flat fee of $2 million which he turned down.

Top 5 facts about singer and actor Jason Weaver. Photo: Leon Bennett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Does Jason Weaver still get paid for Lion King?

Jason Weaver's Lion King royalties are still getting to his bank account. While talking to DJ Vlad in October 2019, he revealed that since the film's release in 1994, the total earnings have surpassed the original $2 million offer.

His mother, singer Kitty Haywood, is the one who made the decision to go for the Jason Weaver royalties option. The actor was only 13 when he started recording 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King' and Hakuna Matata for The Lion King in 1992.

The Lion King currently holds the record for the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time. It has grossed over $988 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

Jason Weaver's acting career

Weaver was around 10 years old when he started his acting career in 1990, appearing in projects like The Kid Who Loved Christmas and Brewster's Place. His 1992 appearance in The Jacksons: An American Dream catapulted him to childhood stardom.

He landed the role of singing young Simba in The Lion King after Sir Elton John saw his performance in The Jacksons. While speaking to Shadow and Act in July 2019, Jason revealed he did not get the speaking voice because Disney had already closed the deal with actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

They actually did offer me the role, and the director even called business affairs at Disney...And business affairs got back to him and said, nah, we literally just closed the deal. We're not gonna be able to offer that to Jason.

Weaver proceeded to have film and television success with roles in projects like Smart Guy, Drumline, Thea, and ATL. In 2023, he joined the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas as Brian. He has also been portraying Shaad in the Showtime series The Chi since 2021.

Jason Weaver speaks onstage during the Atlanta premiere of BET+'s 'The Deadly Getaway' on May 08, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Weaver's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role 'Sistas' 2023 Brian The Chi 2021-date Shaad AM Radio 2021 Willie the Silly DJ Boomerang 2020 Barber BlacKorea 2017 Mark Senior Merry Ex-Mass 2016 Perry Infidelity 2015 Frankie Black-ish 2015 Ta-Ta Let's Stay Together 2014 Curtis Wal-Bob's 2014 Keith What Would You Do for Love 2013 Troy Note to Self 2012 Jay Dysfunctional Friends 2012 Gary The LeBrons 2011-2014 Condor He's Mine Not Yours 2011 Kent Jada 2008 Jamal Love For Sale 2008 Vince ATL 2006 Teddy The Ladykillers 2004 Weemack Drumline 2002 Ernest Freedom Song 2000 Isaac Smart Guy 1997-1999 Marcus Summertime Switch 1994 Freddie The Lion King 1994 Young Simba Thea 1993-1994 Jerome The Jacksons: An American Dream 1992 Michael The Kid Who Loved Christmas 1990 Ernie The Long Walk Home 1990 Franklin Brewster's Place 1990 Matthew

Jason Weaver's music career

Weaver had a fairly successful music career in the 1990s. He released his debut album, Love Ambition, with Motown Records in 1995. It featured tracks like Stay with Me and I Can't Stand the Pain.

Jason's single Stay with Me came out in 1996. In 2004, Jason worked with hip-hop star Chingy on the hit single One Call Away.

Jason is also a trained chef from Le Cordon Bleu. He told the Chicago Sun-Times in July 2024 that he joined the culinary school in 2008 to have more career options following the 2007-2008 WGA strike and the Great Recession.

I did not know what the future held as far as me continuing to pursue my dream as a working actor. My reason for going to culinary school was to have another skill so that no matter what, I would still be able to put food on the table.

Jason Weaver during the ATL Los Angeles premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, in 2006. Photo: Jason Merritt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Weaver today

The actor currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and continues to work in entertainment. Apart from appearing in The Chi series, which is based in his hometown of Chicago, Jason looks forward to stepping into filmmaking roles.

In his September 2024 interview with The TRiiBE, Weaver revealed that he was developing an animated project, which he hopes will help him create jobs. He also plans to take advantage of the lucrative gaming industry.

It will give me the opportunity to grow and build as an executive producer...to employ friends of mine who I know deserve more opportunities through our industry, but have been overlooked – I also want to be able to use that to transition into gaming. I think gaming is the future. It's even a more lucrative industry than film and television.

Jason Weaver attends 'The Art of Organized Noize' private screening at SCADshow on March 18, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Prince Williams/Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Weaver's net worth today reflects his multi-faceted career in show business. Now at 45 years old, the entertainer shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to build his legacy.

READ ALSO: Denzel Washington's net worth explained: Movies, businesses & more

Briefly.co.za shared a breakdown of Denzel Washington's net worth and earnings. He has consistently been one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars.

Denzel has been in show business since the 1970s. Check the article for more on how much he was paid for his major films like American Gangster and The Equalizer film franchise.

Source: Briefly News