Who is Johnny Link? Meet the 'My Life with the Walter Boys' star

Johnny Link is quickly becoming a household name thanks to his standout role as Will Walter in the Netflix coming-of-age drama My Life with the Walter Boys. Besides being an actor, Johnny is a talented singer and dancer with several critically acclaimed Off-Broadway performances.

Johnny Link attends the premiere of Apple's 'Dear Edward' at the Directors Guild of America on January 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny (modified by author)

Johnny Link is an Illinois native, but he relocated to New York to further his on-screen and stage career. Despite his rising star in the entertainment industry, he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Johnny Link's profile summary

Full name Johnny Link Date of birth January 24, 1994 Age 30 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Geneva, Illinois, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Male Sexual orientation Gay Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Matthew Davies Education Penn State University (Musical Theater) Profession Actor, dancer, singer, performer Social media Instagram

How old is Johnny Link?

Johnny Link's age is 30 years old as of 2024. The Netflix star was born on January 24, 1994, in Geneva, Illinois, United States.

Top 5 facts about actor and performer Johnny Link. Photo: @johnnyvlink on Instagram (modified by author)

Johnny Link's relationships

Johnny is currently engaged to his long-term boyfriend, Matthew Davies. Matthew is a New York-based singer, dancer, actor, and performer.

Matthew and Johnny started dating in late 2017 after meeting in New York. They shared news of their engagement in a December 2022 Instagram post.

The couple occasionally appreciate each other with Instagram posts. While celebrating their third dating anniversary in October 2020, Matthew had nothing but praise for Link, writing the caption,

3 years today with this man bringing me happiness, love, growth, support, laughs and a list longer than you can read. In short, I'm very thankful for him.

Johnny Link with his boyfriend Matthew Davies, who he has been dating since 2017. Photo: @matthewddavies (modified by author)

Johnny Link's career

Johnny has a musical background and can play the guitar. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theater at Penn State University before relocating to New York for better opportunities.

Link has been in several Off-Broadway productions like The Last Five Years, Baby (2023) as Danny, and Private Jones (2024) as Gomer Jones. He was also part of the National Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

In 2020, the actor appeared in an episode of the NBC musical series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist through the Deaf West Theater group. Later, in 2023, he was in three episodes of Apple TV+ series Dear Edward as Gary.

Johnny got his big break in late 2023 when he appeared in the Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys as Will Walter alongside stars like Sarah Rafferty. Will is the eldest of the Walter siblings and one of the most welcoming when Jackie arrives. The character is a college graduate and engaged to fiancée Haley.

Johnny Link with his Private Jones cast members. Photo: @johnnyvlink (modified by author)

Is Johnny Link deaf?

Johnny is hard of hearing. He has moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss in both his ears and has been wearing hearing aids since he was around three years old. Johnny Link's hearing aid use is adopted as part of his character Will in My Life With the Walter Boys.

The actor's role as Gomer Jones in the Private Jones musical is also a deaf soldier trying to fit in during World War 1. The musical is based on a true story. While talking to Goodspeed Musicals in October 2023, Johnny shared that being in the production felt relatable. He said:

Private Jones, to me, is very personal – This experience of being somewhere in the middle; of someone who was raised hearing but also has this deaf identity and feeling torn between these two worlds. It feels extremely relatable, and I have never done something that uses all different parts of my life.

Johnny has been using his growing influence as an actor to advocate for accessibility and inclusivity of people with hearing problems on set. In a March 2023 interview with American Theatre, he noted that productions should focus on customization because needs vary. He also added that he wants his other side to be seen.

(I hope) to be embraced as a whole person. I want to spend more time talking about the other sides of me. I have this hard of hearing experience, but that's not my whole story.

Johnny Link has been wearing hearing aids since he was three years old. Photo: @johnnyvlink (modified by author)

FAQs

Johnny Link's multi-faceted talent continues to propel his career in the entertainment industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the upcoming star;

Is Johnny Link gay?

The My Life with the Walter Boys star is openly gay. He is currently engaged to actor and singer Matthew Davies who is known for being a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate through his music and social media platforms.

Who is Johnny Link's wife?

Johnny Link does not have a wife in real life. His character, Will, in My Life with the Walter Boys, is engaged to Hayley, and they plan to get married.

Who is the actor who plays Will Walter?

Actor and performer Johnny Link portrays Will Walter. The Netflix series is one of his biggest on-screen works, in addition to his appearance in Off-Broadway productions.

Is Will from My Life with the Walter Boys deaf?

Will from My Life with the Walter Boys is hard of hearing and wears hearing aids. Johnny Link, who portrays the character, also wears hearing aids in real life.

How old was Johnny Link in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Johnny Link was 29 years old when he filmed the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys in 2023. The actor was born on January 24, 1994.

Johnny Link during his visit to Salt Lake City, Utah, in March 2021 (L). Photo: @johnnyvlink (modified by author)

Johnny Link received worldwide praise for his stellar work in movies. In addition to his unique acting talents, he continues to be an important advocate for the deaf community.

