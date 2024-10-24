Dylan Hoffman: Age, height, family, girlfriend, fun facts, and more

At a youthful age, Dylan Hoffman's foray into the film industry has yielded incredible results. His charming persona and acting talents have led to him rubbing shoulders with Hollywood greats like Adam Sandler. Discover lesser-known facts about Dylan right here.

Dylan is in his teens but already boasts a rich connection with high-profile personalities in fashion and entertainment, thus increasing his reputation as one of the greatest child actors. Herein is everything you would love to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Dylan Hoffman Gender Male Date of birth 24 July 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Illinois, Chicago, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Marital status Dating Profession Actor Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram TikTok

What is Dylan Hoffman's age?

The teenage actor, born in 2008, is 16 years old. Dylan Hoffman's birthday is celebrated annually on 24 July.

Where is Dylan Hoffman from?

The actor was born and raised in Chicago, United States of America. Dylan Hoffman's parents are relatively unknown, despite his mother being an actress and his father being an artist. But while sharing an experience during a New York Fashion Week that he attended with his mother, as published in American Studies, he said:

A very recent family memory is that I was able to just attend my first NYFW with my mom, and it was her first NYFW as well. We both love adventure and we both love fashion. It was super special and exciting to be able to do that together, especially for the very first time. It was a blast!

Dylan Hoffman's acting career

The young actor began honing his acting early with his parents' assistance before landing his first acting gig when he was nine. In an interview about his career with Tresa Magazine, he made the following remarks:

My first professional acting job was a commercial for a healthcare clinic in Wisconsin when I was nine. It was the end of winter and a bit chilly out, but they made it feel like summer, and I got to ride my skateboard in that commercial which was the best part! That day was extra special. I really knew I wanted to continue on my acting journey after that.

After that experience, he did a few more commercials and print gigs before an agent and management team noticed him. He also noted that with more exposure, he realised how profoundly he appreciates acting, filmmaking, and cinema.

What movies has Dylan Hoffman been in?

Hoffman played Cody in Next, a sci-fi television show that aired before the coronavirus pandemic. The series was themed around artificial intelligence's reordering of the world.

He recently appeared in a show on Netflix released in 2023 titled You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's novel. He played Andy Goldfarb in the movie.

Is Dylan Hoffman married?

The teenage actor is not married and is mostly all about his acting. However, his Instagram feed suggests he started seeing someone recently.

Rumours about Dylan Hoffman's girlfriend started circulating when he posted close pictures of himself and a lady on Instagram with the caption:

Thank you, I love you.

Net worth

As published by Skabash and Austinist, the teenager's net worth is estimated at $500,000. He made most of this from his acting career and posted modelling shots with brands like Loewe, which means brand ambassador deals.

Fun facts about Dylan Hoffman

Dylan's popularity has made him a public figure, but aside from movies, here are some lesser-known facts to know about him.

The actor's mother gave him Fiona Rosenbloom's book to help him audition for his debut movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah .

. Dylan loves skateboarding.

Dancing, playing musical instruments, singing, doing impressions, and acting like his favourite superhero were some of his childhood passions.

His favourite movie is Ferris Bueller's Day Off , which he claims has incredible rewatch value.

, which he claims has incredible rewatch value. Dylan is a high schooler and in his sophomore year.

He is enthusiastic about sports, design, photography, fashion, and film.

The actor plays football and is on his school's track and field team.

Hoffman's favourite activity on weekends is thrifting vintage clothes with his friends.

He is a music lover.

Hoffman is a dog lover and loves spending time with them.

The actor loves hanging out with friends and family.

Dylan Hoffman's Instagram page features his daily activities.

Frequently asked questions

Since Dylan stepped into the entertainment industry, several inquiries have been made into his life. Below are questions searchers often ask and the best answers:

How old is Dylan Hoffman in 2024? He clocked 16 years old on 24 July 2024.

He clocked 16 years old on 24 July 2024. Does Dylan Hoffman have any siblings? He has a younger sister, who he has described as being the best.

He has a younger sister, who he has described as being the best. Where does Dylan Hoffman live? He lives in Chicago, United States of America.

He lives in Chicago, United States of America. Is Dylan Hoffman single? As per his IG posts, it seems he is seeing someone.

Dylan Hoffman's age has not stopped him from getting ahead in the movie industry. He is spending that youthful resource on building a career and networking with the right people in the entertainment world.

