Who is Sarah Rafferty's husband? Meet Santtu Seppälä

Sarah Rafferty is a successful actress best known for her roles in Speakeasy (2002) and Suits (A Legal Mind) (2011 until 2019). Unlike her widely successful profession, Sarah Rafferty’s relationships have been kept fiercely out of the public eye. Who is Sarah Rafferty's husband?

The couple accompany each other at special events, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and some red carpet events. Photo: Tommaso Boddi and Toby Melville (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty's husband is Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppälä, a successful businessman who is the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at the Angeleno Group. The Financial analyst is an American of Finnish descent.

Sarah Rafferty's husband's profile summary

Full name Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppälä Nickname Santtu Seppälä Date of birth December 6, 1974 Age 49 years old at the time of writing (2024) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Catholic Current residence Between the East and West Coast, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Sarah Rafferty (2001) Ethnicity White Gender Male Weight Between 65 kg and 70 kg (most frequently reported) Height Between 165 cm and 170 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Children Two daughters (Iris Friday and Oona Gray Seppälä) Profession Financial analyst and businessman Education Yale University The Wharton School Net worth $10 million

Santtu remains out of the public eye but has excelled in his career and education. During his college years, the American businessman was a part of the Varsity Tennis Team and an Ivy Champion. How much is Sarah Rafferty's husband worth?

Santtu Seppälä's net worth

Sarah Rafferty’s husband's net worth is most frequently reported as $10 million, but an authority source has not confirmed this value.

Where is Santtu Seppälä from?

The businessman's birthplace has not been officially confirmed. Some online sources report that the businessman was born in the United States of America, but People reports that raised in Finland. Santtu Seppälä’s nationality is American, and he is of Finnish descent.

Sarah Rafferty’s off-screen husband is businessman Santtu Seppälä. Photo: GP Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Santtu Seppälä’s education

Santtu attended Yale University, where he earned a degree in finance. Following Yale, Santtu obtained an MBA at The Wharton School in Pennsylvania.

Santtu Seppälä’s profession

Legit reported that Santtu is the vice president of strategy and business development at the Angeleno Group and works at Staxxon as the chief strategy officer and management committee member. Santtu's first job out of college was as a financial analyst at Salomon Brothers, joining in 1993.

The Finnish Defence Force hired him for a year until 1996 when he was hired as an analyst at Lazard Asset Management, where he worked for five years. Cantillon Capital Management hired him as a portfolio manager, managing member, and chief investment officer at Kiitos Capital Management.

How did Sarah Rafferty and her husband meet?

The power couple met at Yale University while they were both students. They dated for several years before getting married in 2001.

Is Sarah Rafferty still married?

Sarah Rafferty from Suits is still married to Santtu Seppälä. The couple celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2021 and continue to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

Santtu Seppälä is a businessman and financial analyst. Photo: Emma McIntyre and @iamsarahgrafferty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sarah Rafferty's background and career

Sarah Rafferty fiercely keeps her private life out of the public eye, leaving much information regarding her personal life and relationships unknown. She rarely provides insight into her life but has done the odd interview, giving glimpses into the actress' life outside the public eye. What do we know about the reclusive actress?

Sarah Rafferty's age

The actress was born on December 6, 1972, making her 51 years old at the time of writing. She is 52 on December 6, 2024, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Sarah Rafferty’s family

Sarah Rafferty’s daughters include Iris Friday and Oona Gray Seppälä. Oona Gray was born on October 22, 2007, and Iris Friday was born in January 2012. Apart from their names and birthdays, there is no further information on Sarah Rafferty's children.

Sarah Rafferty's net worth

The actress' net worth has been reported differently on various online outlets. Most online sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo UK, reported a value of $3 million. However, others, such as Just Speak Celebrity Gossip, mentioned a net worth of $10 million.

Sarah and Santtu met while they were both at Yale University. Photo: GP Images

Source: Getty Images

What does Sarah Rafferty do now?

Sarah's first credited acting role was in 1998 as a character of the same name, Sarah, in a made-for-TV movie called Trinity. Some of Sarah Rafferty’s movies and series that put her on the map as a respected actress include:

My Life with the Walter Boys (2023)

(2023) Suits (2011 to 2019)

(2011 to 2019) Chicago Med (2021 to 2022)

(2021 to 2022) Browse (2022)

(2022) All Things Valentine (2016)

(2016) Small, Beautifully Moving Parts (2011)

(2011) Four Single Fathers (2009)

(2009) Football Wives (2007)

Falling for Grace (2006)

(2006) Number One Son (2006)

(2006) Speakeasy (2002)

Deadline reported Sarah's surprise at Suits' renewed interest and massive success on Netflix but is glad it provides viewers an escape. Of the show's increased public interest in the platform, Sarah said:

'I’m incredibly grateful, because our world right now feels like it is growing increasingly dark and fractured, and if escaping for a few moments through TV helps…that makes me feel good. It’s as simple as that, knowing this thing we worked on for 10 years is providing escape for people, or providing connection or meaning in any way shape or form—even if that’s just having a break from the news of the world—-I’ll take it.'

Social media profiles

As of April 16, 2024, Sarah Rafferty’s Instagram page had 2.7 million followers, and her X (Twitter) page had 312.1K followers. Sarah's husband does not have any form of social media.

Sarah Rafferty's husband may be a lesser-known figure than the actress. He chooses to remain out of the limelight unless publicly supporting his wife on the red carpet. However, Santtu Seppälä is successful in his own right, becoming a skilled businessman and financial analyst.

READ ALSO: Who is Adrian Portelli? Everything to know about Mr Lambo

Adrian Portelli, better known by his professional moniker as Mr Lambo, is a successful media figure known for his luxurious lifestyle and philosophy work. Briefly.co.za wrote about the successful media figure's career, including his rise to fame.

What made Mr Lambo famous, and where is he now? Read on for more details on Adrian's professional and personal life.

Source: Briefly News