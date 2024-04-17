Who is Adrian Portelli? Everything to know about Mr Lambo

Adrian Portelli is a name that has become synonymous with luxury and innovation. The property investor, car enthusiast, and online promotions guru has risen from humble beginnings to become a household name in the business world. But beyond being a successful entrepreneur, Portelli has touched the lives of Australian kids suffering from chronic illnesses through his philanthropic activities. Discover exciting details about his personal and professional life.

Adrian Portelli smiling at the camera (L). The entrepreneur sitting on his luxurious yellow ride (R). Photo: @adrian_portelli on Instagram (modified by author)

Portelli earned the nickname Mr Lambo in 2022 after making a grand entrance in a yellow Lamborghini at the Omar and Oz auction. In 2023, he arrived in a classy hatchback with the sticker ‘’My other car is a Lamborghini’’ on its back.

Due to his extravagant lifestyle and charismatic personality, details about Adrian’s life are subject to public scrutiny. However, little is known about the businessman, thanks to his secretive nature. An in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about him.

Adrian Portelli’s profile summary

Full name Adrian Portelli Nickname Adrian Gender Male Date of birth 26 January 1989 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Melbourne, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Karlie Butler Children 1 Net worth $500 million Social media Instagram

How old is Adrian Portelli?

Adrian Portelli (aged 35 as of 2024) was born on 26 January 1989 in Melbourne, Australia. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Adrian Portelli wearing an LMCT+ branded T-shirt. Photo: @adrian_portelli on Instagram (modified by author)

Adrian Portelli’s height

How tall is Adrian Portelli? The renowned businessman stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 60 kg (132 lbs). Portelli features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Adrian Portelli’s partner?

On 29 January 2024, the LMCT+ owner welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his girlfriend, Karlie Butler. Breaking the news on his Instagram account, Adrian shared numerous snaps of him with his son, captioning the post, "Welcome to the world little man.’’

According to New Idea magazine, the businessman gifted his girlfriend a new Aston Martin as a push gift. The car allegedly retails from $357,000.

How much is Adrian Portelli worth?

Various sources estimate Mr Lambo’s net worth to be $500 million in 2024. While the car enthusiast has yet to confirm this, he once told Daily Mail that this was a conservative estimate of his net worth.

Adrian Portelli posing next to his McLaren Senna GTR 57 (L). The car enthusiast holding his baby (R). Photo: @adrian_portelli on Instagram (modified by author)

However, in November 2023, Portelli was ranked seventh on the AFR Magazine Financial Review Young List, and according to the publication, he is worth $1 billion.

Even though Adrian’s net worth is speculative, it is clear that he has amassed a bulk of wealth from his business endeavours.

How did Adrian Portelli become rich?

Adrian’s journey to the top is nothing short of remarkable. In a 2023 Instagram post, he revealed how he made sacrifices as a young man for a brighter future.

I was alone, having sleepless nights and days of crying to my mum on the phone from the other side of the world because I was broke and lost. I slept in my car, working seven days a week for years without earning a single dollar. While others were out partying and socialising, I was locked away trying to make something of myself. I sacrificed my younger years so that I could live a lifetime of comfort and one day have a family I could give the world to. Although I have always been smiling on the outside throughout these years, on the inside, I hate myself because I have failed time and time again. However, I never gave up. I always dreamt I would get my break one day, and that day eventually came. I was not born into money. I came from the West, and nobody believed in me. I went to a public school and had no fancy degrees.

In 2018, Mr Lambo founded the auto enthusiast club LMCT+. As of 2021, the company was reportedly worth $60 million. LMCT+ makes money through a subscription fee and gains access to exclusive competition with prices such as for homes, bikes, boats, and cars.

Adrian Portelli flaunting his Bentley (L). The businessman posing next to his classy ride (R). Photo: @adrian_portelli on Instagram (modified by author)

Adrian Portelli’s car collection

How many cars does Adrian Portelli have? The Melbourne native maintains a world of luxury around him, evident in the type of cars he drives. Each vehicle he drives is a testament to his impeccable taste and love for exotic automobiles.

According to a recent YouTube video, some of the luxurious rides in Adrian’s collection include a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren P1, Ferrari 458 Italia, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari 250 GTO, Mercedes-Benz 300SL and Porsche 911 GT3 RS. In his interview with Daily Mail, the businessman revealed that he lost count of his cars:

I have the cars I wanted, I dreamed of as a kid. I do not know how many cars, money and houses I have.

Adrian Portelli’s house

In August 2022, Portelli purchased a Gold Coast mansion for $2.3 million. In addition, he bought three block homes at the Charming Street auctions in late 2022 for a staggering $12.4 million.

Adrian Portelli at the Koenigsegg store in Sweden (L). The property investor displaying the AFR Magazine Financial Review Young List (R). Photo: @adrian_portelli on Instagram (modified by author)

In April 2023, Mr Lambo bought a penthouse for $39 million, breaking the record for purchasing Melbourne’s most expensive apartment.

At age 35, Adrian Portelli achieved what many people dream of financial success. His meteoric rise in business discipline, ambition and financial acumen is an inspiration that hard pays. Today, Mr Lambo enjoys the finer things in life alongside his girlfriend, Karlie and son.

