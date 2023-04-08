Stop saying "what" and start hearing better! With over 15% of South Africans experiencing hearing loss, it is time to check out affordable solutions. Discover the latest prices of hearing aids in South Africa and enhance your auditory sense abilities today.

Do you struggle to hear what your loved ones are saying? You are not alone. Hearing loss affects millions of people, regardless of age. In South Africa, the demand for devices is rising, but at what cost? This article provides valuable insight into the updated prices of hearing aids in South Africa, giving you a clear understanding of the cost of hearing assistance.

Hearing aids prices in South Africa

Auditory sense aids are commonly used to treat auditory sense loss, and the prices of hearing aids in South Africa vary based on the style, features, and technology used. Different brands and models of auditory sense devices are available in South Africa at varying prices.

Phonak Audeo B90 ranges from R30,000 to R40,000;

Widex Evoke 330 ranges from R25,000 to R30,000;

ReSound LiNX 3D ranges from R20,000 to R25,000.

It is important to note that these prices are not fixed and may vary based on the degree of auditory sense loss and the technology used. So you should consult an audiologist before making any purchase.

There are also various types and designs of auditory sense devices available in South Africa, ranging from small to larger sizes, with some brands being more popular than others. Here are some common auditory sense aids and their prices in South Africa:

Axon C-06 Rechargeable Digital Hearing the Personal Sound - R47 to R648

Axon K-88 Rechargeable Mini ITE in The Ear Digital Hearing - R288 to R360

Axon Hearing Aid Bundle (Axon K80 + Cybersonic) - R540 to R648

Axon F-16 Pocket Hearing Aid Mini in Ear Sound Amplifier - R144 to R198

Axon Mini Hearing Aid & Voice Amplifier Personal Sound Amplifier - R252 to R324

Beurer Therapy HA-20 Hearing Amplifier - R1,008 to R1,188

What is the average cost of a set of hearing aids?

One auditory sense costs around $2,300, ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 per ear, while a pair of auditory sense aids costs an average of $4,672. However, pricing can vary greatly depending on the clinic and region.

The average cost of a set of auditory sense aids ranges from $3,000 to $7,000, and premium auditory sense devices for severe hearing loss can cost over $6,000 per ear.

But remember that the prices of the device differ, primarily because of their styles, though the cost does not always reflect effectiveness. Suitability depends on individual needs, and expensive auditory sense aids may offer advanced features. Price should be one of many factors considered when choosing.

How much does a hearing test cost in South Africa?

The test may vary based on factors such as the type of test and the location. Typically, a basic auditory sense test can cost around R500, while more comprehensive tests and assessments may cost up to R2,000.

It is advisable to consult with a licensed audiologist or hearing healthcare professional. Such can evaluate your auditory sense needs and provide personalised advice on the best hearing aid options. Some medical insurance policies may cover the cost of the device, so you should check with your provider to see if this is an option.

Do medical aids pay for hearing aids in South Africa?

Yes, most medical aids in South Africa cover the cost of the device to some extent. But the specific coverage details vary depending on the individual medical aid plan. Check with your medical aid provider to understand your plan's coverage for auditory sense devices.

Some medical aids may cover the total cost, while others may only cover a portion or have specific restrictions on the types of auditory sense aids covered.

What is the difference between cheap and expensive hearing aids?

The difference is notable in appearance, features, and sound quality. Expensive devices are often aesthetically pleasing and offer advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, tinnitus therapy, and remote monitoring. The sound quality of expensive auditory sense aids is significantly better than cheap ones due to noise reduction, speech in wind feature, and feedback management.

While any auditory sense aid can improve hearing, a quality device with a discreet style and advanced features provides a seamless experience and better sound quality. Investing a little extra in a quality device is worthwhile, as appearance and sound are vital to ensure people use them.

The price of hearing aids in South Africa varies based on several factors, such as style, features, and technology. While they can be a significant investment, the devices are crucial for enhancing the quality of life of those with auditory sense loss. It is advisable to consult an audiologist and explore all available options before purchasing.

