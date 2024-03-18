How to buy WhatsApp data on Vodacom: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp data allows Vodacom customers, including prepaid, top-up, and contract, to enjoy uninterrupted access to the instant messaging app without using their mobile data bundle. The service helps you manage your bundles effectively. This article provides a seamless guide on how you can buy WhatsApp data on Vodacom.

Vodacom WhatsApp bundles can only be used on WhatsApp to send and receive messages, audio and video files, pictures, and voice notes, see people's status, and update your status or profile. However, you cannot make WhatsApp video and voice calls, and it cannot work when the customer is roaming internationally.

How to buy WhatsApp data on Vodacom

When you have WhatsApp tickets, all data used within the app will be taken from the bundle until it is depleted. Users can also buy the ticket as many times as they wish, but you cannot purchase a new bundle until the existing one is used up. Here are 4 ways you can buy the WhatsApp ticket.

1. Buy the Vodacom WhatsApp bundle via USSD

To purchase a WhatsApp ticket via USSD, follow these steps;

Dial *135# on your Vodacom cellphone. You can also dial *123*43#

Select Buy (option two)

(option two) Choose WhatsApp Ticket (option five)

(option five) Select the size of the bundle you wish to purchase

Confirm your purchase

Note that the USSD service is free of charge if you are using a Vodacom cellphone

2. Buy the Vodacom WhatsApp bundle online

Customers can conveniently buy WhatsApp tickets online, as highlighted;

Go to the official My Vodacom website

Click on the account icon at the top right corner

Login to your account or register if you do not have an account

Click on Data

Select WhatsApp

Choose the size of the bundle you wish to buy

Select the payment method

3. Buy WhatsApp bundle via My Vodacom App

To buy the bundle on the official app, do the following;

Download the My Vodacom app on the Apple app store or the Android Google Play store.

Open the app and tap on Data

Select the WhatsApp option

Select the WhatsApp data bundle of your choice

Choose how you are going to pay

Select Buy

4. Buying bundles on WhatsApp

Vodacom is constantly enhancing customer convenience using the latest technology. Through the company's AI digital assistant TOBi, consumers can access services via WhatsApp, SMS, and the My Vodacom App.

To buy bundles on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps;

Save 082 009 8624 to your contacts. This step will ensure the number appears on your WhatsApp

to your contacts. This step will ensure the number appears on your WhatsApp Navigate to your WhatsApp, type 'Hi' to TOBi

Select Main Menu

Select Buy Bundles , then tap on the Bundles menu

, then tap on the Bundles menu Select Other Bundles

Enter 4-digit pin

Select Data

Choose the type of bundle

Select payment method

The service is available to prepaid, Top Up, and contract customers

How to buy Vodacom WhatsApp data for 30 days

To purchase a WhatsApp ticket for 30 days, use any of the above bundle purchase methods. Under the size of the bundle option, you can either select 1 GB at R35 or 1.2 GB at R37.

How to buy WhatsApp data on Vodacom for another number

Vodacom WhatsApp ticket cannot be transferred to another number. However, if you wish to purchase mobile data for another Vodacom user, you can do so using the telecom's data transfer service as follows;

Dial *135# and select Data option

option Click on 'For another number' .

. Enter the recipient's Vodacom number

Select the data bundle you wish to transfer

You can also transfer a data bundle through the My Vodacom App as follows;

Sign in to the My Vodacom App

Go to Buy Bundles

Enter the number you want to buy the data bundles for

Click on Proceed

How to check Vodacom WhatsApp bundle balance

To check your Vodacom WhatsApp bundle balance, do the following;

Use the USSD code by dialling *135#, then choose the Balance option. You can also dial *123*43# and then follow the prompts

by dialling *135#, then choose the Balance option. You can also dial *123*43# and then follow the prompts Go to the Vodacom app, sign in, select Data, and then tap on WhatsApp to view the balance

How much is 1GB of Vodacom WhatsApp data?

Vodacom 30-day option for WhatsApp tickets of 1 GB (1,024 MB) costs R35. You can buy a 10 MB hourly bundle for R1 or 50 MB daily bundle for R3. 250 MB daily bundle costs R5, 100 MB 3-day bundles costs R6, while 250 MB 7-day bundle is R12.

WhatsApp tickets do not have an associated out-of-bundle rate. Here is a breakdown of the bundles' cost;

Bundle Validity Price 10 MB Hourly R1 50 MB 1 Day R3 250 MB 1 Day R5 100 MB 3 Days R6 150 MB 3 Days R7 250 MB 7 Days R12 300 MB 7 Days R13 1 GB (1024 MB) 30 Days R35 1.2 GB (1228 MB) 30 Days R37

Does Vodacom social ticket include WhatsApp?

The Vodacom social ticket allows you affordable access to social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tinder, and Pinterest. However, the ticket does not include WhatsApp, and you have to purchase a separate bundle to access the app.

Vodacom customers can also access the Video Ticket to stream on YouTube, VuClip Videos, DStv Now, and Showmax. The Music Ticket allows you to stream music on platforms like Joox, Apple Music, and Deezer. The Gaming Ticket will enable you to play games on VuClip Games, Vlive Games, Gamemine, and Gameasy.

How do you buy social data on Vodacom?

You can purchase the social ticket in three ways, as highlighted;

Logging in to My Vodacom App

Accessing your Vodacom account via the My Vodacom website

Using USSD code *123# on the Just4U platform then follow prompts

The amount you pay for the ticket depends on its duration. A one-hour ticket costs R5, a seven-day social ticket costs R35, and a one-month ticket costs R60. Prepaid, top-up, and contract customers can access the service.

Why is the WhatsApp ticket not working?

Vodacom customers occasionally experience issues with WhatsApp tickets. In case you have a problem connecting, you can do any of the following;

Clearing cookies, cache, and browsing history

Switching the data on and off

Close all running apps

Putting flight mode on and off

Rebooting your phone

Check if you have an active WhatsApp bundle

If all the above actions fail to work, you can contact Vodacom customer service for assistance by dialling 135 on your Vodacom handset or calling 082 135.

Now that you know how to buy WhatsApp data on Vodacom, you can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity with family, friends, and colleagues. The WhatsApp ticket offers an ideal solution for optimizing data bundle expenses.

