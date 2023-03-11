What are ice-making machine prices in South Africa in 2023?

Ice-making machines have become crucial to many businesses and households, especially in warm climates. South Africa's demand for the machine has steadily increased and should continue in 2023. As a result, it is essential to have an understanding of ice-making machine prices in South Africa in 2023.

A view of an employee scooping ice out of an ice machine in a restaurant setting. Photo: Photography By Tonelson

Source: Getty Images

Ice-making machines are essential for businesses that require frozen water for various purposes, such as restaurants, bars, and convenience stores. In South Africa, different machine types are available, ranging from small to compact models suitable for home use. There are also large commercial units capable of producing large volumes.

Is ice a profitable business?

Ice can be profitable in certain contexts, particularly in areas with a high demand for it, such as in hot climates or the food and beverage industry. For example, frozen water is commonly used in restaurants, bars, and convenience stores for beverages and food preservation and in the fishing industry for preserving catch.

The cost of production and distribution can vary depending on factors such as energy costs and transportation. Therefore, the business's profitability depends on market demand, competition, production costs, and distribution efficiency.

Is selling ice profitable in South Africa?

The selling of ice can be profitable in South Africa, with a 5-10% profitability rate. But then, this rate depends on factors such as ice cost, market size, and customer base size. The profitability of selling ice in South Africa can rely on various factors, including the location of the business, the demand for frozen water, and the cost of production and distribution.

Many areas in the country have a warm climate, which can create a high demand for ice, particularly during summer. The food and beverage industry also represents a significant market, with restaurants, bars, and grocery stores commonly using ice for beverages and food preservation.

Close-up view of the home ice maker. Photo: Tohid Hashemkhani

Source: Getty Images

An ice cube machine price in South Africa can vary depending on the method used. Nevertheless, transportation and energy costs can also influence the cost of distribution.

Overall, an ice-making machine for a business can be profitable if the business can effectively manage production costs and distribution expenses while selling the cubes and meeting market demand. However, competition within the industry can also play a role in determining the business's success.

How much are ice cubes machine in South Africa?

Different factors influence ice block machine prices in South Africa, such as the machine's size, capacity, features, brand, and quality.

So, how much does an ice machine cost? Small machines suitable for home use can cost between R2,000 and R5,000 and produce up to 20 kilograms of ice per day.

Medium-sized machines for small businesses cost between R7,000 and R12,000 and can produce 30 to 70 kilograms daily. Large commercial machines producing up to 1,000 kilograms daily can cost between R50,000 and R150,000, commonly used in hotels, hospitals, and factories.

Prices also vary depending on the machine type, with under-counter models ranging from R10,000 to R25,000 and modular models ranging from R25,000 to R100,000. Popular brands in South Africa include Scotsman, Manitowoc, Hoshizaki, and Ice-O-Matic, with prices ranging from R14,000 for a countertop Scotsman model to R200,000 for a high-capacity modular machine.

What are ice maker machine prices in South Africa?

Ice machine makers are typically evaluated based on their production capacity. To assist you in making a well-informed decision, below are some machines with varying production capacities and their corresponding prices in South Africa.

Pressing the button of an ice machine. Photo: tzahiV

Source: Getty Images

20 kg of ice per day costs R 14 601

40 kg of ice per day costs R 16 847

60 kg of ice per day costs R 26 957

90 kg of ice per day costs R 40 436

120 kg of ice per day costs R 51 598

150 kg of ice per day costs R 54 478

250 kg of ice daily costs R 78 638.

Ice-making machine prices in South Africa can vary in 2023, depending on the type and features of the machine. Businesses need to consider their specific needs and budget when choosing a machine, as investing in the right one can help them increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

