Cole Tucker's net worth: A look at his earnings and career success
Since his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole Tucker's name has been making rounds. His impressive performances and role as actress Vanessa Hudgens' husband have further boosted his profile. Having recently landed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, many are now wondering about Cole Tucker's net worth and how it reflects his career success.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Cole Tucker is an American professional baseball shortstop playing for the Los Angeles Angels. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 and made his MLB debut in 2019. He has impressed fans with his talent and signed lucrative deals that have boosted his earnings. Here is everything about the MLB player's net worth in 2024.
Cole Tucker's profile summary
|Full name
|Cole Bryson Tucker
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 July 1996
|Age
|28 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Phoenix, Arizona, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6'3" (191 cm)
|Weight
|90 kg (200 lbs)
|Body measurements in inches
|42-32-15
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Erin Tucker
|Father
|Jackie Tucker
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Vanessa Hudgens
|Children
|1
|School
|Mountain Pointe High School
|Profession
|Baseball player
|Net worth
|$3 - $5 million
|Social media
|Instagram X (Twitter)
What is Cole Tucker's net worth?
According to several sources, including Distractify and The SportsGrail, Cole Tucker's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $3 and $5 million. In an interview reported by MLB, the Phoenix-born shortstop expressed his gratitude for his journey, saying,
That's the game: You learn as you go. I'm really thankful for where I'm at now, and thankful for all the people that poured into me over there, too. I feel like in the last couple of years I’ve honed my process and craft. I’m doing stuff that’s repeatable and makes sense for me, allowing me the best chance for success.
What does Cole Tucker do for a living?
He plays professional baseball for the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball. His career began when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Cole Tucker in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, with a signing bonus worth $1.8 million.
After progressing through the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut in 2019 with a two-run homer. Over the years, Bryson played various positions for the Pirates before being designated for assignment in 2022. He briefly joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, reportedly earning $715,000.
The hot MLB player then signed with the Colorado Rockies in December 2022, where he excelled in Triple-A. In April 2024, he signed with the Angels, returning to the majors after a stint with the Salt Lake Bees.
Cole Tucker's career earnings
The MLB shortstop has career earnings estimated to be over $2 million. Here is a look at his journey in the league, according to Spotrac:
|Year
|Amount
|Club
|2014
|$1,800,000
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|2019
|$555,000
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|2020
|$563,500
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|2021
|$570,500
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|2022
|$715,000
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|2023
|$720,000
|Colorado Rockies
|2024
|$740,000
|Los Angeles Angels
How much does Cole Tucker get paid?
Cole Tucker's salary is a one-year contract worth $740,000 with the Los Angeles Angels, signed in April 2024. This includes a base salary of $608,634, reflecting an increase from the $720,000 he earned with the Colorado Rockies.
Cole Tucker's car collection
The baseball player and his wife Vanessa, who has a net worth of $16 million own an impressive collection of cars. Their vehicles, according to LamboCARS, include:
|S/N
|Car brand
|Price
|1
|Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
|$275,000
|2
|Ferrari 488 Spider
|$284,700
|3
|Bentley Continental GT
|$307,225
|4
|Tesla Model S
|$129,990
|5
|Audi A7
|$71,200
|6
|Audi S5 Convertible
|$66,495
|7
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|$70,500
|8
|Range Rover Sport
|$83,000
|9
|Mercedes E350
|$54,250
Cole Tucker's bio summary
Cole (aged 28 as of 2024) has a mixed ethnicity of African-American and European. He was born on 3 July 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Cole Tucker's parents, Jackie and Erin Tucker, are both former athletes. He has two brothers, Quinn and Carson Tucker, who also play baseball.
Is Cole Tucker married?
Tucker's wife is the popular actress Vanessa Hudgens, who is a Disney star. They married on 2 December 2023 and welcomed their child in July 2024.
Frequently asked questions
Cole Tucker's baseball career has been noteworthy, sparking fans' curiosity. Here are some questions about his life and career with the best answers:
- How much does Cole Tucker earn? The athlete earns an annual salary of around $740,000.
- Is Cole Tucker still playing baseball? He plays after signing a one-year deal with the Angels in April 2024.
- What is Cole Tucker's position? He plays shortstop and outfielder, showcasing his versatility on the field.
- How much is Cole Tucker's contract worth? His one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels is approximately $740,000.
- What is Cole Tucker's current team? He currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels.
- What is Cole Tucker's height? According to his profile on the official MLB website, he stands 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall and weighs 90 kg (200 lbs).
From his early MLB seasons to his current Angels contract, Cole Tucker's net worth highlights his career growth. With consistent performance and strategic moves, his financial standing continues to rise. As his career progresses, his earnings are set to increase further, showcasing his ongoing success in the sport.
READ ALSO: A close look at Mac Jones' salary, contract details, and net worth
As published on Briefly.co.za, Mac Jones' NFL career has been challenging. The New England Patriots once called him the future Tom Brady when drafted. But things changed after a few years, and he was traded to the Jaguars.
As a result, many fans are curious about Mac Jones' salary and all the details of his contract. Discover his current worth and other details about his career.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com