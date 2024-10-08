Global site navigation

Cole Tucker's net worth: A look at his earnings and career success
by  Favour Adeaga 5 min read

Since his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole Tucker's name has been making rounds. His impressive performances and role as actress Vanessa Hudgens' husband have further boosted his profile. Having recently landed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, many are now wondering about Cole Tucker's net worth and how it reflects his career success.

Cole Tucker at Lecom Park and in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Cole Tucker at Lecom Park and in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Photo: Mike Carlson/MLB Photos, Ronald Martinez
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cole Tucker is an American professional baseball shortstop playing for the Los Angeles Angels. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 and made his MLB debut in 2019. He has impressed fans with his talent and signed lucrative deals that have boosted his earnings. Here is everything about the MLB player's net worth in 2024.

Cole Tucker's profile summary

Full nameCole Bryson Tucker
GenderMale
Date of birth3 July 1996
Age28 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthPhoenix, Arizona, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height6'3" (191 cm)
Weight90 kg (200 lbs)
Body measurements in inches42-32-15
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBlue
MotherErin Tucker
FatherJackie Tucker
Siblings2
Marital statusMarried
WifeVanessa Hudgens
Children1
SchoolMountain Pointe High School
ProfessionBaseball player
Net worth$3 - $5 million
Social mediaInstagram X (Twitter)

What is Cole Tucker's net worth?

According to several sources, including Distractify and The SportsGrail, Cole Tucker's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $3 and $5 million. In an interview reported by MLB, the Phoenix-born shortstop expressed his gratitude for his journey, saying,

That's the game: You learn as you go. I'm really thankful for where I'm at now, and thankful for all the people that poured into me over there, too. I feel like in the last couple of years I’ve honed my process and craft. I’m doing stuff that’s repeatable and makes sense for me, allowing me the best chance for success.
Facts about Cole Tucker
Facts about Cole. Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

What does Cole Tucker do for a living?

He plays professional baseball for the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball. His career began when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Cole Tucker in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, with a signing bonus worth $1.8 million.

After progressing through the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut in 2019 with a two-run homer. Over the years, Bryson played various positions for the Pirates before being designated for assignment in 2022. He briefly joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, reportedly earning $715,000.

The hot MLB player then signed with the Colorado Rockies in December 2022, where he excelled in Triple-A. In April 2024, he signed with the Angels, returning to the majors after a stint with the Salt Lake Bees.

Cole Tucker's career earnings

The MLB shortstop has career earnings estimated to be over $2 million. Here is a look at his journey in the league, according to Spotrac:

YearAmountClub
2014$1,800,000Pittsburgh Pirates
2019$555,000Pittsburgh Pirates
2020$563,500Pittsburgh Pirates
2021$570,500Pittsburgh Pirates
2022$715,000Arizona Diamondbacks
2023$720,000Colorado Rockies
2024$740,000Los Angeles Angels

How much does Cole Tucker get paid?

Cole Tucker's salary is a one-year contract worth $740,000 with the Los Angeles Angels, signed in April 2024. This includes a base salary of $608,634, reflecting an increase from the $720,000 he earned with the Colorado Rockies.

Cole Tucker during a game against the Seattle Mariners
Cole during a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear
Source: Getty Images

Cole Tucker's car collection

The baseball player and his wife Vanessa, who has a net worth of $16 million own an impressive collection of cars. Their vehicles, according to LamboCARS, include:

S/NCar brandPrice
1Lamborghini Huracan Spyder$275,000
2Ferrari 488 Spider$284,700
3Bentley Continental GT$307,225
4Tesla Model S$129,990
5Audi A7$71,200
6Audi S5 Convertible$66,495
7Porsche 718 Cayman$70,500
8Range Rover Sport$83,000
9Mercedes E350$54,250

Cole Tucker's bio summary

Cole (aged 28 as of 2024) has a mixed ethnicity of African-American and European. He was born on 3 July 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Cole Tucker's parents, Jackie and Erin Tucker, are both former athletes. He has two brothers, Quinn and Carson Tucker, who also play baseball.

Is Cole Tucker married?

Tucker's wife is the popular actress Vanessa Hudgens, who is a Disney star. They married on 2 December 2023 and welcomed their child in July 2024.

Cole Tucker in the dugout
Cole in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. Photo: Brandon Sloter
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Cole Tucker's baseball career has been noteworthy, sparking fans' curiosity. Here are some questions about his life and career with the best answers:

  • How much does Cole Tucker earn? The athlete earns an annual salary of around $740,000.
  • Is Cole Tucker still playing baseball? He plays after signing a one-year deal with the Angels in April 2024.
  • What is Cole Tucker's position? He plays shortstop and outfielder, showcasing his versatility on the field.
  • How much is Cole Tucker's contract worth? His one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels is approximately $740,000.
  • What is Cole Tucker's current team? He currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels.
  • What is Cole Tucker's height? According to his profile on the official MLB website, he stands 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall and weighs 90 kg (200 lbs).

From his early MLB seasons to his current Angels contract, Cole Tucker's net worth highlights his career growth. With consistent performance and strategic moves, his financial standing continues to rise. As his career progresses, his earnings are set to increase further, showcasing his ongoing success in the sport.

