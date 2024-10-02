Barry Sanders' net worth today: How rich is the NFL legend?

Barry Sanders is considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. His impact on the sport remains strong. Barry Sanders' net worth and career achievements testify to his greatness and success. So, how rich is he?

Barry Sanders (L) attends the 12th annual NFL Honors in 2023. On the right is him during the Detroit Lions game vs New York Giants. Photo: Tom Berg, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The former footballer played for the Detroit Lions for 10 seasons. He won dozens of awards, including the NFL's Most Valuable Player (1997) and two NFL Offensive Player of the Year accolades (1994 and 1997). Scroll down for Barry Sanders' biography, net worth, and other facts.

Barry Sanders' profile summary

Full name Barry Sanders Date of birth 16 July 1968 Age 56 (as of September 2024) Place of birth Wichita, Kansas, the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 1.73 m (5 feet 8 inches) Weight 91 kg (200 pounds) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents William and Shirley Sanders Siblings 11 Ex-spouse Lauren Campbell Children Noah, Barry J, Nicholas, Nigel Occupation Former professional NFL player Active years 1989-1998 NFL draft 1989, round: 1, overall pick: 3 (Detroit Lions) Position Running back Team(s) Detroit Lions Net worth $8 million - $20 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Barry Sanders' net worth in 2024

The former NFL star had a remarkable career that saw him amass millions of wealth through lucrative contracts and sponsorship deals. Times Now estimates his net worth at $8 million as of 2024, while the Market Realist values him at $20 million.

Barry's achievements and dedication to the sport inspired the documentary Bye Bye Barry by Amazon Prime, narrating his sudden retirement. Head of Prime Video Original sports content Matt Newman complimented the former running back. He said,

Barry Sanders is the best running back to ever play. We’ve all watched his highlights and wished he had played longer in the NFL and wondered why he really retired so abruptly. We are thrilled to look back at his extraordinary career and get to better understand one of the biggest icons of the sport.

NFL legend Barry Sanders attends the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Source: Original

Barry Sanders' contracts and salary

How much money did Barry Sanders make? The former Detroit Lions star penned two contracts in his career before retiring in 1998. Here is a breakdown of Barry Sanders' salary, contract, and bonuses, as per Spotrac.

Contract period Amount Average annual salary Signing Bonus 1989-1994 (5 years) $9.5 million $1.9 million $2.1 million 1997-2002 (6 years) $33.5 million $5.58 million $11 million

Barry Sanders' career earnings

During his career, he earned approximately $33.78 million in salaries. In October 1999, NFL arbitrator Sam Kagel ruled that Sanders had to pay his team $1.833 million, or one-sixth of his $11 million signing bonus, following his early retirement.

The Lions wanted their former star to return $5.5 million of his bonus in 1997, but Kagel ruled in favour of the player. Sanders' agent, David Ware, welcomed the decision. He said,

We have contended all along that just because you've retired you don't owe the entire amount back. He (Sam Kagel) ruled consistent with our position.

Former NFL player Barry Sanders was an incredible running back and one of the greatest in history. Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Gregory Shamus (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Real estate and other investments

The NFL legend reportedly purchased a home in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, for $532,000 in 2003 before selling it for $510,000 in 2017.

Barry also has a two-bedroom condo in Detroit and a 7,000-square-foot lakefront mansion in Wichita, Kansas. The former running back also had streams of income from autographs.

How much is Barry Sanders' NFL pension?

According to Future Dreams, he receives approximately $200,000 annually as his NFL pension. The National Public Pension Coalition revealed that the average NFL player's pension benefit was $43,000 annually as of 2023.

Barry Sanders' background

The renowned NFL legend Barry Sanders (aged 56 as of September 2024) was born to William and Shirley Sanders on 16 July 1968 in Wichita, Kansas, USA. He was raised alongside his eleven siblings and attended Wichita North High School, where he developed an interest in football.

Former football player Barry Sanders (L) poses for a photo with his wife Lauren (R) and their son Nigel (C) at "ESPN The Magazine's 'NEXT' Party at Capitale in New York City. Photo: Matthew Peyton

Source: Getty Images

Wife and children

Sanders married Lauren Campbell for 12 years (2000-2012). He has four sons: Barry J, Nicholas, Nigel, and Noah. He got Nick, Nigel, and Noah from his marriage to Lauren.

Barry J. was a running back at Stanford and Oklahoma State but quit football, while Nigel is reportedly into music. Nicholas plays basketball at Michigan State University, while Noah plays football in high school.

Sanders had a fantastic football career at Oklahoma State University, where he won the Heisman Trophy. He joined the Detroit Lions in 1989, leading them to nine playoffs during the 90s. The legend averaged over 1,500 rushing yards per season. His NFL stats are:

Games Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing Yards Per Attempt Rushing Touchdowns 153 3062 15269 5.0 99

Why did Barry Sanders retire?

The former Detroit Lions running back quit football after a 10-year run. According to his interview, he said,

Basically, in football, there are one of two ways to leave, you walk away from it or they carry you away. After 10 years, I felt it was time to go.

Barry Sanders (L) of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during the American Football Conference East game against the Patriots on 12 September 1993 at the Foxboro Stadium. Photo: Damian Strohmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Sanders has inspired many generations of footballers who admire him for his humility and hard work. Here are some of the frequently asked questions of the NFL legend.

How much was Barry Sanders' last contract? It was $33.5 million with an $11 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of approximately $5.58 million for six years.

It was $33.5 million with an $11 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of approximately $5.58 million for six years. How much did Barry Sanders have to repay? NFL arbitrator Sam Kagel ruled that the former footballer had to pay his team $1.833 million or one-sixth of his $11 million signing bonus for terminating his contract.

NFL arbitrator Sam Kagel ruled that the former footballer had to pay his team $1.833 million or one-sixth of his $11 million signing bonus for terminating his contract. When did Sanders become a Hall Famer? He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on 8 August 2004.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on 8 August 2004. Is Barry Sanders the greatest of all time? The Detroit Lions legend is considered one of the greatest running backs in the sport's history.

Barry Sanders' net worth and achievements reflect his years of hard work and dedication. His commitment to sound financial management demonstrates his insight and tenacity in overcoming life's obstacles after retirement.

