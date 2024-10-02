Barry Sanders' net worth today: How rich is the NFL legend?
Barry Sanders is considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. His impact on the sport remains strong. Barry Sanders' net worth and career achievements testify to his greatness and success. So, how rich is he?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Barry Sanders' profile summary
- Barry Sanders' net worth in 2024
- Barry Sanders' background
- Football career
- Frequently asked questions
The former footballer played for the Detroit Lions for 10 seasons. He won dozens of awards, including the NFL's Most Valuable Player (1997) and two NFL Offensive Player of the Year accolades (1994 and 1997). Scroll down for Barry Sanders' biography, net worth, and other facts.
Barry Sanders' profile summary
|Full name
|Barry Sanders
|Date of birth
|16 July 1968
|Age
|56 (as of September 2024)
|Place of birth
|Wichita, Kansas, the United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|1.73 m (5 feet 8 inches)
|Weight
|91 kg (200 pounds)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|William and Shirley Sanders
|Siblings
|11
|Ex-spouse
|Lauren Campbell
|Children
|Noah, Barry J, Nicholas, Nigel
|Occupation
|Former professional NFL player
|Active years
|1989-1998
|NFL draft
|1989, round: 1, overall pick: 3 (Detroit Lions)
|Position
|Running back
|Team(s)
|Detroit Lions
|Net worth
|$8 million - $20 million
|Social media
|Instagram, X (Twitter)
Barry Sanders' net worth in 2024
The former NFL star had a remarkable career that saw him amass millions of wealth through lucrative contracts and sponsorship deals. Times Now estimates his net worth at $8 million as of 2024, while the Market Realist values him at $20 million.
Barry's achievements and dedication to the sport inspired the documentary Bye Bye Barry by Amazon Prime, narrating his sudden retirement. Head of Prime Video Original sports content Matt Newman complimented the former running back. He said,
Barry Sanders is the best running back to ever play. We’ve all watched his highlights and wished he had played longer in the NFL and wondered why he really retired so abruptly. We are thrilled to look back at his extraordinary career and get to better understand one of the biggest icons of the sport.
Barry Sanders' contracts and salary
How much money did Barry Sanders make? The former Detroit Lions star penned two contracts in his career before retiring in 1998. Here is a breakdown of Barry Sanders' salary, contract, and bonuses, as per Spotrac.
|Contract period
|Amount
|Average annual salary
|Signing Bonus
|1989-1994 (5 years)
|$9.5 million
|$1.9 million
|$2.1 million
|1997-2002 (6 years)
|$33.5 million
|$5.58 million
|$11 million
Barry Sanders' career earnings
During his career, he earned approximately $33.78 million in salaries. In October 1999, NFL arbitrator Sam Kagel ruled that Sanders had to pay his team $1.833 million, or one-sixth of his $11 million signing bonus, following his early retirement.
The Lions wanted their former star to return $5.5 million of his bonus in 1997, but Kagel ruled in favour of the player. Sanders' agent, David Ware, welcomed the decision. He said,
We have contended all along that just because you've retired you don't owe the entire amount back. He (Sam Kagel) ruled consistent with our position.
Real estate and other investments
The NFL legend reportedly purchased a home in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, for $532,000 in 2003 before selling it for $510,000 in 2017.
Barry also has a two-bedroom condo in Detroit and a 7,000-square-foot lakefront mansion in Wichita, Kansas. The former running back also had streams of income from autographs.
How much is Barry Sanders' NFL pension?
According to Future Dreams, he receives approximately $200,000 annually as his NFL pension. The National Public Pension Coalition revealed that the average NFL player's pension benefit was $43,000 annually as of 2023.
Barry Sanders' background
The renowned NFL legend Barry Sanders (aged 56 as of September 2024) was born to William and Shirley Sanders on 16 July 1968 in Wichita, Kansas, USA. He was raised alongside his eleven siblings and attended Wichita North High School, where he developed an interest in football.
Wife and children
Sanders married Lauren Campbell for 12 years (2000-2012). He has four sons: Barry J, Nicholas, Nigel, and Noah. He got Nick, Nigel, and Noah from his marriage to Lauren.
Barry J. was a running back at Stanford and Oklahoma State but quit football, while Nigel is reportedly into music. Nicholas plays basketball at Michigan State University, while Noah plays football in high school.
Football career
Sanders had a fantastic football career at Oklahoma State University, where he won the Heisman Trophy. He joined the Detroit Lions in 1989, leading them to nine playoffs during the 90s. The legend averaged over 1,500 rushing yards per season. His NFL stats are:
|Games
|Rushing Attempts
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|Rushing Touchdowns
|153
|3062
|15269
|5.0
|99
Why did Barry Sanders retire?
The former Detroit Lions running back quit football after a 10-year run. According to his interview, he said,
Basically, in football, there are one of two ways to leave, you walk away from it or they carry you away. After 10 years, I felt it was time to go.
Frequently asked questions
Sanders has inspired many generations of footballers who admire him for his humility and hard work. Here are some of the frequently asked questions of the NFL legend.
- How much was Barry Sanders' last contract? It was $33.5 million with an $11 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of approximately $5.58 million for six years.
- How much did Barry Sanders have to repay? NFL arbitrator Sam Kagel ruled that the former footballer had to pay his team $1.833 million or one-sixth of his $11 million signing bonus for terminating his contract.
- When did Sanders become a Hall Famer? He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on 8 August 2004.
- Is Barry Sanders the greatest of all time? The Detroit Lions legend is considered one of the greatest running backs in the sport's history.
Barry Sanders' net worth and achievements reflect his years of hard work and dedication. His commitment to sound financial management demonstrates his insight and tenacity in overcoming life's obstacles after retirement.
READ ALSO: Brandon Burlsworth's tragic story: What happened to the NFL star?
Briefly.co.za featured Brandon Burlsworth, a talented American footballer who met a tragic death before fulfilling his NFL dream.
The late lineman was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft but passed away a few days later. Find out what happened to Brandon Burlsworth and how talented he was.
Source: Briefly News
Helix Odhiambo (Lifestyle writer) Helix Odhiambo is an award-winning Kenyan journalist and content creator with over 6 years of experience. He graduated with a Degree in Mass Comm & Journalism from Moi University in 2017. In 2016, he won the Goal Blaze Correspondent Award for young writers. He previously worked at Goal.com Kenya, Sportsbrief.com and Legit.ng. Helix joined Briefly in 2024 to cover sports. In 2023, Helix finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: xileh10@gmail.com