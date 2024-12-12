A lady on TikTok created a safe space for married women who needed to confess a few things to single ladies

The wifed up huns shared the things they missed the most from before they decided to commit to a romantic relationship

They jotted their wishes in a thread of over 2.1K comments and urged single women to do them

Many women's end goal and dream life is getting married young and starting a family.

Married women shared what they missed most about being single. Image: @Delmaine Donson/@dragana991/Getty

Source: TikTok

They usually date with a clear intention of finding Mr. Right, and when they do, they create a good plan to get the diamond ring.

Wives share things they miss doing as single women

After getting married, some ladies miss the freedom that comes with being a single woman enjoying their life. This longing could be caused by multiple reasons, such as a rough patch in their marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady on TikTok, Maddie Macho, created a safe space for all women to share what they miss most about being single women and advice they have for damsels. Maddie received a thread of responses from women listing their wishes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to wives missing single life

Married women shared what they missed about being unmarried:

@Camila shared her list:

"Build a really big life full of so many people. Friends, acquaintances, coworkers, colleagues, I mean truly, have him figure out what crevice of your life he fits in."

@Daizy commented:

"I glowed best when I had 2-3 boyfriends, so do that for me."

@Kiara said:

"Innocent flirting and banter with guys. I miss flirting."

@xoxo.katrose shared:

"Live alone. Go on the trip, with or without friends! Date a million guys just for fun and be super social!"

@Lynn Marie wrote:

"Say yes to every single opportunity just to see where it takes me. Drinks, dancing, new job, fly out to see a friend out of the blue, all of it!"

3 more relationship stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News