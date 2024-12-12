“I Miss Flirting”: Married Women Share Things They Miss Doing That Single People Should Do
- A lady on TikTok created a safe space for married women who needed to confess a few things to single ladies
- The wifed up huns shared the things they missed the most from before they decided to commit to a romantic relationship
- They jotted their wishes in a thread of over 2.1K comments and urged single women to do them
Many women's end goal and dream life is getting married young and starting a family.
They usually date with a clear intention of finding Mr. Right, and when they do, they create a good plan to get the diamond ring.
Wives share things they miss doing as single women
After getting married, some ladies miss the freedom that comes with being a single woman enjoying their life. This longing could be caused by multiple reasons, such as a rough patch in their marriage.
A lady on TikTok, Maddie Macho, created a safe space for all women to share what they miss most about being single women and advice they have for damsels. Maddie received a thread of responses from women listing their wishes.
Mzansi reacts to wives missing single life
Married women shared what they missed about being unmarried:
@Camila shared her list:
"Build a really big life full of so many people. Friends, acquaintances, coworkers, colleagues, I mean truly, have him figure out what crevice of your life he fits in."
@Daizy commented:
"I glowed best when I had 2-3 boyfriends, so do that for me."
@Kiara said:
"Innocent flirting and banter with guys. I miss flirting."
@xoxo.katrose shared:
"Live alone. Go on the trip, with or without friends! Date a million guys just for fun and be super social!"
@Lynn Marie wrote:
"Say yes to every single opportunity just to see where it takes me. Drinks, dancing, new job, fly out to see a friend out of the blue, all of it!"
