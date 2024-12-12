“Started From the Bottom”: Couple Moves From Crumbling Shack to Charming House

A woman from the Mother City shared that she and her partner moved from a shack to a house

The Cape Town mother said she never complained about her previous living situation as she knew she would move

Social media users came in the hundreds to congratulate the couple and wish them all the best

A woman proudly shared that she and her family moved from a shack to a beautiful house.

In life, making significant moves often takes time as people weigh their options and wait for the right moment. For one couple, that moment arrived when they shared their decision to make a big move concerning their living space, marking a new chapter in their journey together.

Saying goodbye to the Wendy house

A Cape Town woman named Chantel took to her TikTok account (@chantelmarinus) to show the internet that her little family would no longer live in a shack but move into a more solid structure.

Noting that she and her husband "start from the bottom," Chantel, who thanked God for her blessings, shared in her post's caption:

"I will never be ashamed that I lived in a Wendy house. I'll never be ashamed that I never had friends over. I'll never be ashamed to say for six years, it was leaking or raining in. I never once complained because I knew that one day I'd move, and we did."

Watch the video below:

Internet congratulates homeowners

Hundreds of people on the internet congratulated the family on their big move and shared similar stories of change in the comment section.

@jodi_dee said to Chantel:

"Such an inspiration! I'm currently going through a season of drought where I feel stagnant, and my partner and I trust God for a move. This gives me hope. Congratulations to you."

@carmen.francis14 shared words of love:

"I love this for you both. God bless you and keep you. Make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turned His face towards you and gave you peace. Amen."

@chezlon24.7 simply wrote in the comment section:

"Time and consistency."

@sweetipy786 told the online community:

"I just love it when people move forward in life."

@sahmgoesdigital0 shared a heartfelt message:

"Wow, many blessings to you guys. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart."

@zeenat_dalwai loved the unity, writing:

"A couple that works together, will prosper together. May there be many more shared achievements and memories."

