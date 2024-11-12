“Small Salary Can Do a Lot”: Woman Builds House on R2,5k Monthly Income, Video Inspires Mzansi
- A Mzansi woman took to TikTok to share images of her two-room house built with her R2,500 salary
- The post shows how far
- Netizens were left stunned and filled the comments with questions about how she managed to save for the project
Living your dream on a small salary is possible. This South African woman’s story is all the proof you need.
Woman flaunts new house under construction
A 29-year-old Mzansi woman hopped on TikTok to proudly show off her two-room house built on a modest R2,500 income.
The post on the TikTok account @khona599 showed the house in its unfinished state. It appears the dream home is being constructed in a remote area.
TikTok images inspire Mzansi
The inspiring montage gained over 129,000 views. Many viewers couldn’t believe she managed to pull off such a feat on such a small salary.
Watch the video below:
Netizens praise new homeowner
Mzansi was beyond impressed! Social media users rushed to the comments, asking her for budgeting tips considering the rising cost of living.
See a few reactions below:
@angieradebe3 asked:
"How did you manage to budget from R2500 for building? I'm asking in peace dear."
@SiyandaMbizafa stated:
"❤️🙏❤️ You doing good for yourself girl."
@MatshakgeMamogobo posted:
"Small salary can do a lot. 🥰🥰"
@Lanto❤ commented:
"Do you have a child? If not then it's possible."
@Buhleza shared:
"I am so inspired by you thank you so much dear. ☺️"
@zenanemkhwanazi27 mentioned:
"Unemanga wena, there's probably something running behind your salary."
@RudeHomi3 wrote:
"This is unbelievable! Andiphikisi but this is unbelievable."
@fifi added:
"Well done dear nam ngsamelwe ukwakha eya kuningi kuyala. 😢🙅 Akuhlangani tuu."
Woman built house on low salary of R4 900
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a woman had social media users amazed and inspired after sharing how she had managed to build a beautiful house from the ground up on a basic salary.
A video posted on TikTok shows the progress and construction of a house being built from scratch all through to completion, showing a neat and beautiful house.
