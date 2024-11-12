A Mzansi woman took to TikTok to share images of her two-room house built with her R2,500 salary

The post shows how far

Netizens were left stunned and filled the comments with questions about how she managed to save for the project

A woman shared pictures of her new house being built. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @khona599/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Living your dream on a small salary is possible. This South African woman’s story is all the proof you need.

Woman flaunts new house under construction

A 29-year-old Mzansi woman hopped on TikTok to proudly show off her two-room house built on a modest R2,500 income.

The post on the TikTok account @khona599 showed the house in its unfinished state. It appears the dream home is being constructed in a remote area.

TikTok images inspire Mzansi

The inspiring montage gained over 129,000 views. Many viewers couldn’t believe she managed to pull off such a feat on such a small salary.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise new homeowner

Mzansi was beyond impressed! Social media users rushed to the comments, asking her for budgeting tips considering the rising cost of living.

See a few reactions below:

@angieradebe3 asked:

"How did you manage to budget from R2500 for building? I'm asking in peace dear."

@SiyandaMbizafa stated:

"❤️🙏❤️ You doing good for yourself girl."

@MatshakgeMamogobo posted:

"Small salary can do a lot. 🥰🥰"

@Lanto❤ commented:

"Do you have a child? If not then it's possible."

@Buhleza shared:

"I am so inspired by you thank you so much dear. ☺️"

@zenanemkhwanazi27 mentioned:

"Unemanga wena, there's probably something running behind your salary."

@RudeHomi3 wrote:

"This is unbelievable! Andiphikisi but this is unbelievable."

@fifi added:

"Well done dear nam ngsamelwe ukwakha eya kuningi kuyala. 😢🙅 Akuhlangani tuu."

Source: Briefly News