“Very Expensive Darling”: Woman Shows Struggle Meal After Buying New Car, Mzansi Relates
- A South African woman showed the hilarious reality of her new car payments affecting her lifestyle
- In a hilarious TikTok video, she is seen eating dry pap as she dramatically sits next to her vehicle
- The footage, which got 281k views, sparked comments from netizens who could relate to the struggle
Sometimes, the price of success comes with unexpected sacrifices. In this case, a woman flaunted her new Toyota Starlet but showed just how much the car instalments were eating into her life.
New car comes with a cost
She @thabelalusani1 posted a funny video on TikTok, munching on dry pap, with no meat or soup in sight. Sitting on a towel next to her new ride, she dabbed a piece of pap against the car as if it were a delicious sishebo.
Video has Mzansi in stitches
The video racked up 281,000 views and hundreds of likes and shares as people laughed at her theatrics.
Watch the video below:
Of course, the comments were full of jokes with some users confessing to similar experiences of tightening their belts to keep up with car payments.
See some reactions below:
@user3392818875582 shared:
"5 years ke sheba ka BMW. 🤣🤣 Finally a few months left."
@MissPee stated:
"The feeling of driving a brand new car, 🥰🥰 you even forget your problems."
@Rougy wrote:
"Your meal is very expensive darling. Udla papa usheba ngeStarlet. 🥰"
@Boipusomoabiemang highlighted:
"Basadi ba nale drama yong. 😂😂"
@Snangcobo mentioned:
"Motivating me to eat pap with my car. 😭🥹🤣 Congratulations sis."
@HairWeaveDroveBlkMenOutTheHome commented:
"Congratulations stranger. May God keep you and your sishebo safe on the road. 😂🥰❤️"
@KoketsoCoco wrote:
"When I first got my Startlet. I was screaming to everyone that I had electric windows. 😂😂😂 Congratulations! You will enjoy that car."
@ZandileMakhubo added:
"This is better than not seeing ukuthi imali yakho iphelelaphi. 🙏🥳🥳 Congratulations! ❤️"
SA outraged as lady stuck with R2,5k car instalment
In another article, Briefly News reported that one lady in Mzansi is going through the most in the name of acquiring a car. She shared her story, and people were left in shock.
A TikTok user narrated the woman's story. The gent shared an image of the lady's receipt. He revealed to his viewers that the stunner's car cost R340,000, and she had to pay R200,000 as a deposit.
