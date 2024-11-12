A South African woman joined a popular TikTok trend, "repaying" her ex for their past relationship

The hilarious and petty post shows the exact amount laid out in coins and notes for everyone to see

Mzansi people were amused and curious and dropped hundreds of funny and prying comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman showed how much her ex spent on her. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @pretty_hlulanieyy/TikTok

Source: UGC

South Africans like to take TikTok challenges to a whole new level. This South African woman’s TikTok post on repaying her ex is one of those moments.

Mzansi participates in cheeky challenge

She @pretty__hlulanieyy shared an image showing R40 and that she returned to her ex.

"After three years of dating, finally gave him back every cent he spent on me."

In the pic, she arranged the coins with a caption that read “Tsonga gents” and added crying emojis. The #justforfun, made it seem like she was just trolling for likes and clicks.

Picture gets tongues wagging on TikTok

The TikTokkers picture racked up an impressive 188k views in four days and got Mzansi buzzing.

See the image here:

Peeps had mixed reactions. Some laughed, calling the ex generous, while others wanted to know how much she spent on the guy.

See some comments below:

@mosdee asked:

"How much did you spend on him?"

@Mabusi stated:

"He's stingy yoh. 😳"

@Stso asked:

"And did he give back every cent you spent on him?"

@√100♦ joked:

"That's a lot of money, Some dudes can spoil their woman. 🥺"

@boscar commented:

"People are playing with money out there. 😔😔 So much money in 3 years."

@beebah5 mentioned:

"I'm sure you even paid back with interest. 😅"

@SibongileNkosi highlighted:

"😂😂😂 R13 for each year."

@RoxetteNhlamuNwa'Chauke added:

"I wanna do this challenge so badly, 😂😂😂 but I’m better than this. Ai!"

Lady Curves Boyfriend After Sending Her Money

Recently, Briefly News reported that a gent tried to make his girl's day by sending her some money, but the amount needed to be more impressive for her.

After he checked in to see if she had received her treat, she told him that what he had sent were peanuts. Nobody knows the standard amount for girlfriend allowance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News