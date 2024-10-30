A man was caught on video eating his skhaftin at groove, completely unbothered by everyone around

The TikTok clip hit 313k views as Mzansi people couldn’t get enough of his unbothered attitude

People on the platform found his decision relatable, given the high price of food at night establishments

A man eating skhaftin at groove got Mzansi buzzing. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @phezukwabo1/TikTok

Everyone loves a good party, but it seems like this guy had his priorities sorted! A man was recorded casually enjoying his skhaftin at a groove.

Man enjoys home-cooked meal at groove

He was surrounded by folks who were not expecting home-cooked vibes at a party. The video made its way to TikTok, thanks to @phezukwabo1.

It's racked up over 313,000 views, and Mzansi is living for it. He is seen munching away, totally unbothered by the crowd around him. No overpriced food for this dude.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi trolls man's skhaftin

Of course, no TikTok moment is complete without a bit of light teasing. Some netizens joked that he probably told his wife he was working the night shift, only to sneak out to groove with his skhaftin in tow.

See some comments below:

@FX365EA joked:

"Told his wife he's working night shift. 😂"

@allisterbronwil mentioned:

"This should be something we should be doing because joh the way I get hungry at groove."

@Zee asked:

"The question is, ufunani kei groove ubabomdala so? 😳"

@likho1710 shared:

"I used to do this in the car ndibuye ndinhe energy, 😁😁nditye 7 colours."

@tumi said:

"We must normalise this. I'm sure it tastes much better than those boerewors rolls they sell. 😂😂😂"

@Amo_Mooki wrote:

"Please, I thought I was the only one who does this, especially ka Sunday. 😂😂"

@Pale-girl stated:

"Might as well because those platters are overpriced. 😭🤚🏽"

@RatoWabadimo added:

"His not here to suffer. 😂😂😂"

