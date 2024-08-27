A young woman was mocked for wearing a blazer to a night out, with the incident captured on video and going viral on social media

Attendees and users humorously criticised her outfit, including jokes about her attire being more suited for work or a salesperson

The video, shared by @de_bees, featured a man on stage poking fun at her, adding to the viral moment

A hun was ridiculed online for wearing a formal blazer to a night out, Mzansi noted she looked like she just got off work.

A young woman recently became the centre of a viral moment after being mocked for her attire on a night out.

The woman, who went groove wearing a blazer, was ridiculed by attendees and social media users for not following what many considered appropriate groove wear.

Blazer lady having fun on stage

The incident was captured on video and shared by @de_bees, who humorously captioned it, "Spitjo wa lla bafethu," [Spitjo is crying, guys.]

The video shows the woman dancing on stage when a man in the crowd took it upon himself to mock her:

He made exaggerated gestures and pointed at her blazer, laughing and prompting the audience to join in on the joke.

Mzansi pokes fun at her outfit

The video quickly went viral, sparking many reactions across social media. Many users chimed in with their humorous takes on the situation, adding to the growing trend of commentary on the incident.

One user, @Sunflower🌻🪬, suggested that the woman might be older than the typical groove-goer:

"Phela asekhulile ama 2k kanti nifunani?🤣🤣😑" [Kids born in the 2000s are now adults.]

@Amanda Pearl added:

"Bukani ijazi😭Kusho lomfana we cap." [Look at the jacket, said the guy wearing a cap.]

Another user, @Siko.Nqobile🤍, commented on the unusual combination of the blazer with casual sneakers, saying:

"Kodwa naye iBaki ne Tekkie ebsuku kanje?😭 [Why would she wear a blazer and takkies at night.]

@Phiwer😚 chimed in with:

"Omunye uthe umphathi ka DJ." [Someone said she's the DJ's manager/boss.]

Some users speculated about the woman's backstory, with @Kefentse M suggesting:

"Maybe ubuya emsebenzini guys🥺" [Maybe she's coming from work.]

@Zanele Charlotte Cele added to the nostalgia, saying:

"And abafana baskhuza ngama blazer ma90s😭😭😭🤣😂" [And the boys warned us the 1990 kids with these blazers.]

@B.E.L.L.O❤️ humorously likened her appearance to that of a salesperson, saying:

"Okare orekisa Insurance ya Clientele 😭😭😭😭" [She looks likes she sells insurance from Clientele.]

While @user9271508776078 echoed the original caption with:

"Spitjo o llela baki😭🤣🤣" [Spitjo is complaining about the blazer.]

