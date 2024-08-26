Teacher Without a Car Shares the Chaos of Riding Learner Transport
- A teacher shared a chaotic glimpse of commuting with students, capturing the yelling, crying and bickering
- The video sparked laughter and reactions on social media, with many users poking fun and relating to the teacher's experience
- Some suggested the teacher get a car, while others empathised with the noisy morning routine
A primary school teacher has shared a glimpse into the daily chaos of using learner transport, giving many a good laugh and sparking a conversation on social media.
The teacher, who goes by @siya_kamteni on TikTok, posted a video showing the reality of commuting with students, capturing everything from yelling and crying to bickering among the young passengers.
Chaotic ride to work
In the video, @siya_kamteni sits at the front of the transport, seemingly resigned to the noise that fills the vehicle:
The chaotic atmosphere of the transport, with children shouting, crying and arguing, struck a chord with many who could relate to the experience of dealing with a group of energetic pupils early in the morning.
Peeps pokes fun at the broke teacher
@siya_kamteni spoke about teachers' challenges, particularly those who rely on public or learner transport.
The video quickly gained attention on social media, with users flooding the comments with their reactions:
@Nomfundo Moh humorously pointed out the powerful voice of one of the crying children in the background:
“Lona okhalayo😭😭😫 cha unalo izwi." [The one crying... no ways, she has a voice.]
Another user, @lungilethandeka81, cheekily suggested that the teacher might avoid this chaos if they had a vehicle:
“Hi, why ungathengi imoto?😂” [Hi, why don’t you buy a car?]
@Nosihle expressed disbelief at the amount of noise so early in the morning, saying:
“Yini le engaka ekhalisa umuntu ngo 7 hai ngeke guys😭” [What could be causing so much crying at 7 am? No, guys, this is too much.]
@Lindo_kuhle empathised with the teacher’s plight, writing:
“Lapho usayo memeza ilanga lonke 😭😭” [And you’ll be shouting all day too.]
Meanwhile, @intombikasechaba questioned why the teacher wasn’t trying to control the situation, asking:
“Awukhuzi ngani?😭” [Why don’t you discipline them?]
@ZeeLungy shared the sentiment, commenting:
“Yhoo izingane zethu zihlupha early so 🤣🤣🤣” [Wow, our kids are so troublesome this early.]
A fellow teacher, @LONDIE👩🏫, commiserated with the situation, adding:
“At least you sit in the front 😂😂😭💔 I sit in the back with them.”
@Fundie26 hilariously recalled another struggle of the ride, stating:
“They be farting and laughing lapho, yoo 😩😩😩”
@yenkosi.hlubi pointed out that the chaos isn’t just limited to older students, sharing:
“😭😭 You know what’s wild? Primary classes are also THIS chaotic 💆🏾♀️🧎🏾♀”
