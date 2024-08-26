A teacher shared a chaotic glimpse of commuting with students, capturing the yelling, crying and bickering

The video sparked laughter and reactions on social media, with many users poking fun and relating to the teacher's experience

Some suggested the teacher get a car, while others empathised with the noisy morning routine

A primary school teacher's TikTok video showing the noisy chaos of commuting with students went viral, sparking empathy and humour on social media. Image: @siya_kamteni

A primary school teacher has shared a glimpse into the daily chaos of using learner transport, giving many a good laugh and sparking a conversation on social media.

The teacher, who goes by @siya_kamteni on TikTok, posted a video showing the reality of commuting with students, capturing everything from yelling and crying to bickering among the young passengers.

Chaotic ride to work

In the video, @siya_kamteni sits at the front of the transport, seemingly resigned to the noise that fills the vehicle:

The chaotic atmosphere of the transport, with children shouting, crying and arguing, struck a chord with many who could relate to the experience of dealing with a group of energetic pupils early in the morning.

Peeps pokes fun at the broke teacher

@siya_kamteni spoke about teachers' challenges, particularly those who rely on public or learner transport.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with users flooding the comments with their reactions:

@Nomfundo Moh humorously pointed out the powerful voice of one of the crying children in the background:

“Lona okhalayo😭😭😫 cha unalo izwi." [The one crying... no ways, she has a voice.]

Another user, @lungilethandeka81, cheekily suggested that the teacher might avoid this chaos if they had a vehicle:

“Hi, why ungathengi imoto?😂” [Hi, why don’t you buy a car?]

@Nosihle expressed disbelief at the amount of noise so early in the morning, saying:

“Yini le engaka ekhalisa umuntu ngo 7 hai ngeke guys😭” [What could be causing so much crying at 7 am? No, guys, this is too much.]

@Lindo_kuhle empathised with the teacher’s plight, writing:

“Lapho usayo memeza ilanga lonke 😭😭” [And you’ll be shouting all day too.]

Meanwhile, @intombikasechaba questioned why the teacher wasn’t trying to control the situation, asking:

“Awukhuzi ngani?😭” [Why don’t you discipline them?]

@ZeeLungy shared the sentiment, commenting:

“Yhoo izingane zethu zihlupha early so 🤣🤣🤣” [Wow, our kids are so troublesome this early.]

A fellow teacher, @LONDIE👩‍🏫, commiserated with the situation, adding:

“At least you sit in the front 😂😂😭💔 I sit in the back with them.”

@Fundie26 hilariously recalled another struggle of the ride, stating:

“They be farting and laughing lapho, yoo 😩😩😩”

@yenkosi.hlubi pointed out that the chaos isn’t just limited to older students, sharing:

“😭😭 You know what’s wild? Primary classes are also THIS chaotic 💆🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀”

