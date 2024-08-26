Global site navigation

Teacher Without a Car Shares the Chaos of Riding Learner Transport
by  Reitumetse Makwea 3 min read
  • A teacher shared a chaotic glimpse of commuting with students, capturing the yelling, crying and bickering
  • The video sparked laughter and reactions on social media, with many users poking fun and relating to the teacher's experience
  • Some suggested the teacher get a car, while others empathised with the noisy morning routine

Teacher without a car shares the chaos
A primary school teacher's TikTok video showing the noisy chaos of commuting with students went viral, sparking empathy and humour on social media. Image: @siya_kamteni
A primary school teacher has shared a glimpse into the daily chaos of using learner transport, giving many a good laugh and sparking a conversation on social media.

The teacher, who goes by @siya_kamteni on TikTok, posted a video showing the reality of commuting with students, capturing everything from yelling and crying to bickering among the young passengers.

Chaotic ride to work

In the video, @siya_kamteni sits at the front of the transport, seemingly resigned to the noise that fills the vehicle:

Teacher's classroom struggles resonate with teachers in viral video

The chaotic atmosphere of the transport, with children shouting, crying and arguing, struck a chord with many who could relate to the experience of dealing with a group of energetic pupils early in the morning.

Peeps pokes fun at the broke teacher

@siya_kamteni spoke about teachers' challenges, particularly those who rely on public or learner transport.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with users flooding the comments with their reactions:

@Nomfundo Moh humorously pointed out the powerful voice of one of the crying children in the background:

“Lona okhalayo😭😭😫 cha unalo izwi." [The one crying... no ways, she has a voice.]

Another user, @lungilethandeka81, cheekily suggested that the teacher might avoid this chaos if they had a vehicle:

“Hi, why ungathengi imoto?😂” [Hi, why don’t you buy a car?]

@Nosihle expressed disbelief at the amount of noise so early in the morning, saying:

Mzansi is floored by men’s epic staircase struggle after a boy's night in

“Yini le engaka ekhalisa umuntu ngo 7 hai ngeke guys😭” [What could be causing so much crying at 7 am? No, guys, this is too much.]

@Lindo_kuhle empathised with the teacher’s plight, writing:

“Lapho usayo memeza ilanga lonke 😭😭” [And you’ll be shouting all day too.]

Meanwhile, @intombikasechaba questioned why the teacher wasn’t trying to control the situation, asking:

“Awukhuzi ngani?😭” [Why don’t you discipline them?]

@ZeeLungy shared the sentiment, commenting:

“Yhoo izingane zethu zihlupha early so 🤣🤣🤣” [Wow, our kids are so troublesome this early.]

A fellow teacher, @LONDIE👩‍🏫, commiserated with the situation, adding:

“At least you sit in the front 😂😂😭💔 I sit in the back with them.”

@Fundie26 hilariously recalled another struggle of the ride, stating:

“They be farting and laughing lapho, yoo 😩😩😩”

@yenkosi.hlubi pointed out that the chaos isn’t just limited to older students, sharing:

“😭😭 You know what’s wild? Primary classes are also THIS chaotic 💆🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀”

Luxury supercar at garage sparks frenzy over owner's wealth

Little boy returns from school in a skirt, funny video trends

Briefly News reported that a mother has shared a hilarious video of her little son returning home in a dress after wearing a male outfit to school.

The mother disclosed that her son had messed up his clothes and his teacher had to dress him that way.

Commenting on the hilarious video, a Nigerian mother shared how her daughter returned home in shorts.

Reitumetse Makwea

