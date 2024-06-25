One educator took to social media to showcase how he is spending his school holidays, and people loved it

Teachers are definitely living their best lives while enjoying the winter school holidays and this educator did just that.

A teacher's hilarious TikTok video of eating snacks on the roof during a school holiday. Image: @babymesh1

Teacher shares how he is spending school holiday, eating on the roof

A gentleman gave his viewers a glimpse into how his holiday was going. The young man, who goes by the TikTok handle @babymesh1, can be seen relaxing on top of the roof while enjoying his snacks in his gown unbothered.

@babymesh1's clip entertained many people on social media, leaving them in laughter. The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 98K views within three days of its publication.

Mzansi people laugh at the teacher’s funny video

The educator's hilarious antics amused many online users as they cracked jokes in the comments section.

DR_BERRA said:

"The scripts are waiting to be marked."

Sunshine GP Biyela added:

"When you are done, go back to marking, please. I must submit it on the 12th."

Kanyisatolashe simply asked:

"Why are you on the roof?"

Anzastuma wrote:

"What about our kids' scripts."

Lolo shared:

"That’s for real, guys. We eat a snack because at school, you can’t eat anything. Enjoy your snack…no meetings."

Mzansi teacher living her best life on school holidays shares hilarious video

Briefly News previously reported that childless teachers are living their best lives.

A woman shared what she usually looks like midday to what she now looks like on holiday, and people had a lekker lag. Teaching is not for the fainthearted. It requires a different level of patience that not many people possess. Teachers deserve the breaks they get.

