This teacher is taking full advantage of her time off, appreciating the downtime

TikTok user @kealeboga_educator shared a comparison video showing what she looks like now vs during the term

Fellow teachers laughed as they were currently doing the exact same thing as this woman

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While parents sweat during school holidays, childless teachers are living their best lives. This woman shared what she normally looks like midday to what she now looks like on holiday, and people had a lekker lag.

This teacher shared a comparison video showing what she looks like now vs during the term. Image: TikTok / @kealeboga_educator

Source: TikTok

Teaching is not for the fainthearted. It requires a different level of patients that not many people possess. Teachers deserve the breaks they get.

Mzansi teacher shares TikTok showing her holiday chill

TikTok user @kealeboga_educator is living her best vaycay life. During the school term, she is finished by midday, and now she is as cool as a cucumber.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She shared a video showing the difference, and it is funny. Take a look at her living her absolute best life:

Mzansi people laugh at the teacher’s funny video

Ja, neh, teachers have it rough. Parents only feel a smidgen of what these people go through and can’t even handle that. People had a good laugh in the comments section.

Read some of the comments:

Kindness laughed:

“You forgot the gown and snacks on the table”

Majolanomthandazo gets it:

“My situation right now ❤️"

alilu said:

“my colleague was resting, hey ”

user5627239447124 shared:

“For me, 3 pm is only tea time ”

South African male teacher and two students deliver energetic TikTok dance video: Mzansi hollas with excitement

In related teacher news, Briefly News reported that this male Mzansi teacher has hearts bursting with the way he interacts with his students. Seeing a teacher put so much time and effort into making learning fun and exciting is inspiring.

Dance challenges are becoming more and more common in schools. Teachers, and even principals, are getting involved, and peeps love it.

TikTok user @solohnkosie shared a dance challenge video he recorded with two students, and it is awesome. The two kids knew how to groove, and they understood the assignment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News