A South African teacher named Amanda Mncube shared a TikTok video showing her creating a colourful and detailed educational chart

Mncube jokingly included a moment where she pretended to consider stopping her work due to the low salary

The video went viral as netizens admired her dedication, but some also commented on the low salaries of teachers

Amanda Mncube showed off her educational materials and joked about her pay as a teacher. Image: @amanda_mncube

A Mzansi primary school teacher impressed many netizens after showing off her hard work and dedication.

Teacher jokes about salary

A TikTok video shared by Amanda Mncube (@amanda_mncube) shows her preparing a detailed and colourful educational chart for her pupils in her classroom, going the extra mile to make their learning experience enjoyable and fulfilling.

In her post, Amanda joked about having a moment of realisation as she remembered how much South African teachers earn while hard at work on her board and decided to stop right there and then, LOL.

Mzansi reacts to teacher's TikTok video

Many netizens responded to the video with positive and funny commentary. While some admired Amand's dedication and work ethic, others shared how they could relate to working hard for little pay.

Puseletso Puseletso replied:

"That's me, shiya phantsi."

YELLOW wrote:

"This is me when I found myself running around the school like I get paid during my practicals ."

gugulethumtimande replied:

"Your class wow ."

Hlalu&Uyazi said:

"Teach me your ways absolutely love your classroom ❤️."

responded:

"I literally can't believe this is what I am studying hard towards."

Zandelee asked:

"Your pants Where are they from?"

Zukiswa Booi commented:

"I love the outfit ❤️❤️ you look stunning."

Don said:

"Foundation phase teachers. Classes are always so beautiful."

jamesmothoa replied:

"I’m here for your board ."

Mzansi teacher rewards students with money for good marks

In another story, Briefly News reported that teachers take a different approach to teaching nowadays than they used to.

This dedicated teacher rewards her students with money for getting good marks, and Mzansi is here for it.

South Africa is facing a crippling issue when it comes to the education system. Thanks to caring teachers like this, some children are still getting a good education.

