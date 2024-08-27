A DUT student pranked her fellow residents by painting her face white and pretending to be a spiritual figure, scaring them door-to-door

The video, posted on social media, went viral, sparking both laughter and concern

South Africans shared their reactions, with some recalling similar pranks and their potential risks

A DUT student scared fellow residents by painting her face white and pretending to be a ghost, with the prank video going viral on social media.

A prank at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has frightened and amused students.

One of their own decided to spook her fellow residents with a ghostly surprise. The student painted her face white and went door to door at her residence, pretending to be a spiritual figure.

The prank was recorded and posted on social media, quickly gaining traction and sparking a wave of reactions.

The funny prank

In the video, the prankster knocks on doors and startles unsuspecting students:

Their screams of fear echo through the halls, adding to the creepy atmosphere of the prank.

The clip has since gone viral, with many viewers expressing a mix of laughter and sympathy for those who were the victims of the scare.

Student's prank amused Mzansi

The prank has sparked a conversation about the lengths students go to for a laugh, with some recalling their experiences with similar stunts. Comments flooded the post as netizens shared their thoughts and similar experiences:

@Patience_Enhlec, a fellow student who seemingly fell prey to @imisebenzemihle7's prank, said:

"Into e ningenze yona Nina😭😑 ningaphinde" [What you all did to me😭😑 don’t do it again.]

@Thulisile ❤️ also commented:

"Into bengizokukhahlela 😩😭😭😭😭" [I would have kicked you 😩😭😭😭😭]

@Nozizwe 'Vigitor' Nkwanyana🥰 noted her fear of the prank:

"Yewena Mina Ngingaquleka ngisaba kabi 🤣🤣🤣" [I would have fainted, I’m so scared 🤣🤣🤣]

@Gcina, one thigh Gap, highlighted a dangerous aspect of the prank, which she learned from her actions:

"I once did this. I knocked on another room, but the girl had asthma. She woke up immediately and was admitted to the hospital 😭😭😭 ngathi never again" [I said never again.]

@REABETSWE ✨ jokingly added:

"Nka o clappa 😂👍" [I’d have slapped you 😂👍]

@Houseofexclusives used one popular TikTok joke to respond to the ghostly character:

"Thatha lento kyaphileka😭" [Take this thing; it has not harm.]

@Sphe commented:

"Ama 2K Jehovah 😂😂😂😂" [2000 kids, Jehovah 😂😂😂😂]

