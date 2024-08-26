A student broke down in tears when Lloyiso's "Seasons" played, triggering her heartache

The emotional reaction quickly became a talking point on social media, with users both expressing surprise and humour at the situation

Comments ranged from playful teasing to jokes about the DJ's choice of music

At a recent groove, a babe was overwhelmed with emotions and cried when Lloyiso’s "Seasons" played, reminding many of the pain of heartbreak. Image: @_zoemella.



A recent night out took an unexpected turn for a young woman dealing with the aftermath of a tough breakup.

During a fun night with friends, a University of the Free State babe was emotionally overwhelmed when the DJ played Lloyiso’s soulful hit "Seasons."

The emotional track, which has resonated with many going through heartache, proved too much for her to bear, leading her to break down in tears on the dance floor.

Mzansi was floored by the switch-up

While the moment was heart-wrenching for @_zoemella, it struck a chord with many, reminding everyone of the universal pain of heartbreak – and the unexpected triggers that can bring it all back instantly.

The video quickly became a talking point on social media, with several users reacting to the emotional scene at groove:

Many found humour in the situation, with one user, @Sethu Dlamini, teasingly saying:

"Qhubeka phela uthi 'Dlala mama' 😭😭😂😂" [Continue saying 'DJ play the song'.]

Another user, @Zinhle Zarri, expressed surprise, commenting:

"Hawu lentombazane🤭💀" [Oh, this girl.]

Meanwhile, @intandokaz_ii couldn’t help but laugh at the irony, asking:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ukhalelani?😭😭😭😭😭" [Why is she crying?]

@Ntombi Twala echoed the sentiment, stating:

"Hawu le ntombazane😅" [Oh, this girl]

@Andisa Hola added a bit of humour with a reference to finding love again, saying:

“Uzoyi thola indoda yeva mamas” [You’ll find another man, mama.]

In a playful jab at the DJ’s choice of music, another user, @heyitsbarbie💎💕, joked:

“Mina ngibona engathi labo DJ bayathanda masikhala cos whyyy?😭” [I think these DJs like making us cry, because why?]

Baddies react to gent crying at groove over a failed relationship

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi gent could not deal with his severe heartbreak after a failed relationship as he started bawling his eyes out at groove.

The guy, Gift Kwatshube, was consoled by his friends as he uncontrollably broke down in front of his drink.

The ladies in the comments raised a toast honouring another gent's broken heart over a failed relationship.

