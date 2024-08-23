This medical student has lightened up social media with a playful video about transitioning from student to doctor in two months

He jokingly danced his way into finally becoming a doctor and sparked humour about becoming a humourous doctor

The video, featuring dancing and humour, has resonated with many, earning positive reactions and playful comments from Mzansi

A med student's humorous video about becoming a doctor in two months has gone viral, featuring playful dancing and jokes. Images: @ta_mdizo.

South African medical student @luxolomdolo has brought a dose of humour and joy to social media with a light-hearted take on her upcoming graduation.

The young doctor titled his video "Ungazoba serious😂😂! Uzoguga umncinci.. anyway, two months to go🥳," [Don't be so serious. Otherwise, you'll grow old while you're young. Anyway, two months to go.]

In the video, he played around while joking about his imminent transition from student to doctor in just two months.

The soon-to-be doctor impresses Mzansi

The playful video has struck a chord with many, showcasing the medical profession's refreshing and humorous side:

As @luxolomdolo danced and joked, emphasising the excitement and anticipation surrounding her upcoming milestone.

Reactions from social media have been overwhelmingly positive, with users chiming in with their humorous comments and encouragement:

@N.Zizipho jokingly noted the doctor-to-be was a iSkhothane:

"Worry yam Ta 😭😭safa kubazizikhothane consulting room singaphilanga😂😂" [My worry To, we're going to die while waiting for Izikhothane in the consulting room, while we're sick.]

@Nkosibenathi_Karabo praised his moves and gave him a nickname:

"Khuphuka Lapho Dr’s Orders😂😂🔥🔥" [Go higher Dr's orders.]

@Li-Timna commented:

"So sizothu ungu Dr ban? Dr Ta Mdizo? 😂" [So we have to call you Dr who? Dr Ta Mdizo.]

@Mile_ngema highlighted the type of doctors Mzansi has now:

"Odokotela bezinsuku zokugcina🥺🤣I'm so proud of you Ta mdizo!" [Doctor's in these end times. I'm proud of you Ta Mdizo.]

@Becoming Dr Andy, a fellow doctor, also celebrated the time left:

"11 weeks innit 💃🏽🕺"

Mr Bosch jokingly reprimanded the doctor:

"Hayi doctor, doctor hayi😂🙌🏾!!"

