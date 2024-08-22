Benni McCarthy and his wife, Stacey Munro, are proud parents as they celebrate their children after moving forward in their education

The South African football legend's wife shared a picture of their children on her official page on Instagram on Wednesday

The couple have been together for over ten years and celebrated their wedding anniversary recently

South African football legend Benni McCarthy and his wife, Stacey Munro, are celebrating the achievement of a new milestone for their two children in their respective educational journeys.

The former Manchester United first-team coach and Stacey have been married for over a decade and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in May.

The marriage is blessed with two wonderful children: a 5-year-old son, Lio Romero, and a 12-year-old daughter, Lima Rose.

Benni McCarthy and his wife, Stacey Munro, celebrate their children as they reached new heights in their respective education. Photo: staceymccarthy17.

Source: Instagram

McCarthy and wife celebrate as son and daughter hit new milestone

McCarthy's wife took to her Instagram page to celebrate her children's new milestone in their education.

Stacey posted a picture of Lio Romero celebrating his first day in primary school, all dressed up in his uniform.

Lio Romero McCarthy dressed in school uniform on his first day in primary 1. Photo: staceymccarthy17.

Source: Instagram

The former FC Porto striker's wife also shared pictures of her daughter Lima Rose on her IG story as she celebrates her first day in senior school.

Lima Rose McCarthy dressed in school uniform on her first day in senior school. Photo: staceymccarthy17.

Source: Instagram

McCarthy and Stacey celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

According to a report by the Citizens, McCarthy and his Scottish wife celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The former Bafana Bafana striker took to his Instagram page that day to post pictures of both couples to celebrate the day.

The South African coach captioned the post:

"Happy 10th anniversary, my love Stacey. I love you," the former Cape Town City manager said.

McCarthy was backed to coach Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that McCarthy was backed by Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena to coach Kaizer Chiefs when the club was still in search of a new manager.

The Bafana Bafana legend was on the list of potential Amakhosi coaches before the club focused on Nasreddine Nabi.

The Tunisian gaffer was later appointed the Soweto giants' manager ahead of the new season.

