Kaizer Chiefs Explain Why They Signed Portuguese-Born Star This Summer

Kaizer Chiefs have gave a detailed information about their decision to sign Inacio Miguel this summer

The Portuguese-born defender joined the Glamour Boys from Angolan giants Petro de Luanda

The defender is also the first Angolan international to join the Premier Soccer League giants

Kaizer Chiefs have explained why they added Portuguese-born Inacio Miguel to Nasreddine Nabi's squad this summer.

The Angolan international is the Glamour Boys' fifth signing in this transfer window. They already added Gaston Sirino, Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari, and Bongani Sam to their squad this summer.

The 28-year-old defender signed a three-year contract with Amakhosi and will be an essential member of Nabi's team.

Kaizer Motaung Jr explains why Miguel was signed

According to a report by FARPost, Kaizer Motaung Jr has opened up on the reason behind the club's decision to sign Miguel from Petro de Luanda this summer.

Miguel had a fantastic season with Petro de Luanda, both in the Angolan league win and the CAF Champions League campaign.

"We are happy to have a player of Inacio Miguel's calibre join our team," said Kazier Jr.

"We've watched him and believe his experience, skill, and passion for the game embody the spirit of Kaizer Chiefs and will add many positives to the team.

"We believe that he will contribute significantly with his talent and look forward to working with him as he writes another chapter of his career in South Africa."

Miguel's addition to Nabi's squad bring more competition in the centre-back position, with Dortley, Edmilson Dove, Spiwe Msimango, and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, all up for selection.

The defender will fit in perfectly to Nabi's system due to his passing ability and his defensive prowess.

