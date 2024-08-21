Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs have announced the arrival of Angolan defender Miguel Inacio on Wednesday, 21 August 2024

The 28-year-old Angolan international has signed a three-year deal for Chiefs after leaving former side Petro de Luanda

Amakhosi fans celebrated the arrival on social media as they believe the defender will be a valuable asset for the club

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs officially signed Angolan defender Miguel Inacio on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.

After signing a three-year deal, the 28-year-old became the fifth new signing at Amakhosi ahead of next season.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the arrival of Miguel Inacio. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Inacio arrived at the club after they recently showed interest in the player after already welcoming Gaston Sirino, Rushwin Dortley, Fiacre Ntwari and Bongani Sam.

Miguel Inacio arrives at Amakhosi

Chiefs announced Inacio's arrival on their Instagram account:

According to their Instagram post, Chiefs unveiled their new player while they are still interested in signing Stellenbosch FC star Ismael Toure.

The post read:

"Kaizer Chiefs have secured the services of Angolan international Inacio Miguel Ferreira dos Santos from Petro de Luanda, one of the biggest clubs in his homeland."

Fans are excited by Inacio's arrival

Amakhosi fans praised the signing of the Angolan on social media, believing the player could be a star in the PSL.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala is excited:

"This defender had fantastic games against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League and African Football League. Very solid defender. Great acquisition for Kaizer Chiefs."

Mzulu wa Limpopo expects great things:

"Welcome to the biggest team in Africa. I can now confirm we are winning our first trophy after ten years."

Simphiwe Sbindi Mbhele is optimistic:

"As long as they bring quality and the material to build a strong competitive team this season, we'll wait and see."

Emawatson Ndungidi admires the arrival:

"One of the best defenders that Petro had."

Bongile Ntshingose wants more arrivals:

"We still need three or four players: two centre mids attacking and defensive, one winger, and Fiston Mayele if he is available."

A Russian club has shown an interest in Kaizer Chiefs star

As reported by Briefly News, an unnamed Russian club has contacted Kaizer Chiefs for defender Given Msimango.

The Soweto club confirmed contact has been made, yet they are only willing to sell the 27-year-old if a considerable bid is made.

