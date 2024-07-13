Benni McCarthy has been relieved of his duties as a first-team coach at Manchester United

The former South African international worked with Erik ten Hag for two seasons as coach in charge of attacking department

Briefly News highlights clubs the Bafana Bafana legend can join this summer after leaving the Red Devils

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Benni McCarthy was part of the coaching staff that Manchester United showed the exit door ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The former South African international joined the Red Devils in 2022 and was essential in their run to win the Carabao Cup that season.

With McCarthy currently without a coaching job, Briefly News outlines clubs the Bafana Bafana legend can join this summer before the new season kicks off.

Benni McCarthy is seeking for a new club after parting ways with English Premier League giants Manchester United. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

Clubs McCarthy can join this summer

1. Kaizer Chiefs

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

McCarthy was one of the managers linked with Kaizer Chiefs coaching job this summer, but the Soweto giants opted for Nasreddine Nabi as their preferred choice.

Despite the Glamour appointing the Tunisian gaffer, they still need a coach to be in charge of their attacking department, the same role McCarthy handled at Manchester United.

The Premier Soccer League giants struggled to score goals last season, but McCarthy's inclusion in Nabi's coaching crew could be the missing piece.

2. Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates are doing well under Jose Riveiro, who won two trophies last season and finished second in the DStv Premiership.

The Buccaneers might not need a head coach, but they certainly need new technical staff after some of their backroom staff left this summer.

McCarthy joining Riveiro's coaching crew could be the best option for the Soweto-based club.

3. Mamelodi Sundowns

Like Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns appointed a new coach this summer. Steve Komphela will return to the Brazilians but will work alongside Manqoba Mngqithi, according to Goal.

Adding McCarthy to Sundowns' coaching crew could help them retain the DStv Premiership. He could handle the strikers department and get the best out of their forwards, just like he did with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

4. AS FAR Rabat

AS FAR Rabat are currently in the transfer market for a new head coach after losing Nabi to Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

The Moroccan giants are linked with ASEC Mimosas coach Julien Chevalier, but the Ivorian side are not ready to part ways with their manager.

McCarthy was backed to coach Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that McCarthy was backed by Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena to coach Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana legend was on the list of potential Amakhosi coaches before the club focused on Nasreddine Nabi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News