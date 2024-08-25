Kaizer Chiefs: 3 Top Players Who Are Still on Nasreddine Nabi’s Wishlist
Nasreddine Nabi has been active in the transfer market since joining Kaizer Chiefs this summer. He hopes to raise the club's standards after recent poor performances.
The Tunisian coach joined the Glamour Boys from Moroccan league side AS FAR Rabat and was in charge of the first-team squad during their pre-season tour in Turkey last month.
Despite signing five players already this summer, Briefly News looks at three top stars who are still on Amakhosi's wishlist.
Players still linked with Kaizer Chiefs
1. Fiston Mayele
The Democratic Republic of Congo striker is still on Kaizer Chiefs' wishlist despite his agent confirming that they are not in talks with the Premier Soccer League giants.
The Glamour Boys are not giving up on the possibility of Nabi linking up with the Pyramids FC striker once again.
2. Riaan Hanamub
Hanamub is one of Kaizer Chiefs targets this summer and could earn a move to the Soweto-based club after AmaZulu FC president confirmed that they are willing to let him go.
The defender will come in as a replacement for the injured left-backs Bongani Sam and Edmilson Dove.
3. Oswin Appollis
Kaizer Chiefs' interest in signing Appollis from Polokwane City this summer might seem impossible after the South African international reportedly agreed to move abroad.
Amakhosi are desperate for a winger and a striker, and the Bafana Bafana star is seen as a perfect fit for the position.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.