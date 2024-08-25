Kaizer Chiefs: 3 Top Players Who Are Still on Nasreddine Nabi’s Wishlist

Nasreddine Nabi has been active in the transfer market since joining Kaizer Chiefs this summer. He hopes to raise the club's standards after recent poor performances.

The Tunisian coach joined the Glamour Boys from Moroccan league side AS FAR Rabat and was in charge of the first-team squad during their pre-season tour in Turkey last month.

Despite signing five players already this summer, Briefly News looks at three top stars who are still on Amakhosi's wishlist.

Kaizer Chiefs still have couple of players who are still on their wishlist despite Nasreddine Nabi signing five players already. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Players still linked with Kaizer Chiefs

1. Fiston Mayele

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker is still on Kaizer Chiefs' wishlist despite his agent confirming that they are not in talks with the Premier Soccer League giants.

The Glamour Boys are not giving up on the possibility of Nabi linking up with the Pyramids FC striker once again.

2. Riaan Hanamub

Hanamub is one of Kaizer Chiefs targets this summer and could earn a move to the Soweto-based club after AmaZulu FC president confirmed that they are willing to let him go.

The defender will come in as a replacement for the injured left-backs Bongani Sam and Edmilson Dove.

3. Oswin Appollis

Kaizer Chiefs' interest in signing Appollis from Polokwane City this summer might seem impossible after the South African international reportedly agreed to move abroad.

Amakhosi are desperate for a winger and a striker, and the Bafana Bafana star is seen as a perfect fit for the position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News