Wydad: Top 3 Stars on Mokwena’s Radar Despite Signing 11 Players This Summer

Rulani Mokwena is working on bringing Wydad Athletic Club back to the top in the Botola Professional League

The South African tactician has been supported fully by the Moroccan giants in terms of summer transfer dealings

Briefly News highlights players who are still linked with a summer move to Wydad despite the club making 11 signings

Wydad Athletic Club have been busy in the transfer market since they appointed Rulani Mokwena as their new coach.

The South African gaffer ended his time with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season after leading them to victory in the Premier Soccer League. Since the Mzansi young coach joined the Moroccan giants, they've signed 11 players.

Briefly News looks at some players Mokwena still hopes to sign before the summer transfer window closes.

Rulani Mokwena wants more quality players at Wydad Athletic Club this summer before the Moroccan league kicks off. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Players still on Mokwena's radar

1. Percy Tau

Tau is currently having issues with Al Ahly and is looking for a way out of the club. It's been reported that Wydad is monitoring the South African international's situation at the club.

The Moroccan giants also consider signing him on a free transfer if he resolves his contract issues with the Egyptian champions.

2. Bongani Zungu

Zungu has been a free agent since being released by Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this summer. The South African midfielder has been linked with several clubs, but reuniting with Mokwena in the Botola Pro League is also an option on his table.

Mokwena earlier confirmed that Wydad is in talks with Zungu, but the deal has yet to materialise.

3. Abdelmounaim Boutouil

Boutouil worked under Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns, just like Zungu, and could be on his way back home if Wydad puts more effort into convincing him to join the BPL.

Wydad could seal a deal with Sundowns for the left-footed centre-half if they reach an agreement with the Brazilians this summer.

Source: Briefly News