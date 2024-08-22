Rulani Mokwena is tasked with returning Wydad Athletic Club to the summit of the Botola Pro League this forthcoming season

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has been adding quality players to his squad with the latest addition being Cassius Mailula

Briefly News outline four Bafana Bafana stars the South African mentor can consider signing for the Moroccan giants this summer

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rulani Mokwena is aiming to strengthen his team at Wydad Athletic Club for the new season, and on Wednesday, he added Cassius Mailula to the team.

The South African tactician worked with Mailula at Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2022-23 season and has reunited with him in Morocco.

Briefly News highlights four Bafana Bafana stars Mokwena should consider signing to help Wydad return to the top spot in the Botola Pro League in the upcoming season.

South African internationals that Rulani Mokwena can consider signing for Wydad AC this summer after the addition of Cassius Mailula. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Bafana stars Mokwena should consider signing for Wydad

1. Percy Tau

Tau is currently having issues with Al Ahly over his contract. The South African international has one year left on his contract and has been tipped to leave the Red Devils this summer.

The former Club Brugge star's situation worsened after he reportedly fell out with head coach Marcel Koller, and he's nearing his exit from the club.

Tau has won ten trophies in the four years he has spent at the club, including two CAF Champions League.

He has been linked with a move to Wydad AC this summer, but the Moroccan giants are reportedly taking it slow in their approach. They hope to sign the former Mamelodi Sundowns player for free next summer.

2. Lebo Mothiba

Mothiba is presently a free agent after being released by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg at the end of last season.

The South African striker has been linked with several clubs in the Premier Soccer League, especially the two Soweto-based clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The former Lille striker's European experience could be a vital asset for Mokwena if he considers adding him to his team at Wydad.

3. Bongani Zungu

Zungu is another former Mamelodi Sundowns player who could reunite with Mokwena at Wydad AC, just like Mailula.

The South African midfielder is also unattached since being released by the Brazilians this summer, and there have been talks of him joining his former coach in the Botola Pro League.

Mokwena also confirmed that the club is in talks with the former Rangers midfielder, but making the deal happen is more complicated than it seems.

4. Jayden Adams

Adams has been on Mokwena's radar since his time with Mamelodi Sundowns. If the Wydad coach is still at the club, the Stellenbosch FC star might have been the Brazilians' first signing this summer.

The 37-year-old manager has long admired the Bafana Bafana midfielder and even named him one of the best players in the PSL last season.

Adams' addition to Wydad's midfield could be what the club need to reclaim their top spot in the Moroccan league.

Mokwena could welcome Tau to Wydad AC

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena is interested in reuniting with Tau at Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

Wydad board member Saad Al-Dreib admitted that the Moroccan side are interested in the player, while Libyan side Asswehly SC pulled out from the deal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News